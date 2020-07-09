Daimler shareholders support strategic direction with vast majority

The Annual Meeting of Daimler AG (ticker symbol DAI) underscored the strategic direction and transformation of the company with a high level of acceptance. “The approval of the actions of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board demonstrates the great confidence of the shareholders,” said Manfred Bischoff, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, looking back at the first virtual Annual Meeting of Daimler AG. “The vote underlines that the shareholders support the sustainable business strategy and are convinced of the company’s course. The Board of Management sets the right priorities in a complex economic environment. The Supervisory Board supports all appropriate measures to successfully shape the future.”

The shareholders of Daimler AG approved all the items on the agenda of the virtual Annual Meeting on Wednesday. The actions of the members of the Board of Management were ratified with 96.60% of the votes cast, those of the members of the Supervisory Board with 88.45%. The remuneration system for the members of the Management Board received 95.33% of the votes cast. The dividend for the 2019 financial year proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board was accepted with 98.92%.

The Annual Meeting also elected Timotheus Höttges, Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, with 80.51% of the votes cast as a member of the Supervisory Board representing the shareholders. A total of 53.28% of the common stock capital was represented.

SOURCE: Daimler