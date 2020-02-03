Daimler opens new charging park for electric commercial vehicles

Daimler has opened a new charging park for electric commercial vehicles at the Stuttgart-Untertürkheim headquarters. Daimler Trucks and Mercedes-Benz Vans will jointly use the charging stations for its electric test vehicles. The new charging park will be a further step in the electrification strategy and connected corporate activities. The innovative charging stations have a total output of 1 megawatt, distributed to two DC fast charging stations with 300 kilowatts each for trucks, and three more charging stations with 150 kilowatt output each for vans. When the vehicle is connected to an appropriate station, the charging process is started via a chip by which the station recognises the respective vehicle automatically. The stations are equipped with all common plug variants for electric trucks.

SOURCE: Daimler