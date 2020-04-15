Daimler: EQ Power – plug-in hybrid technology taken one step further. Sustainable, efficient, dynamic: Plug-in hybrids as a technology that pays off

On the road to purely electric mobility, plug-in hybrids represent what is perhaps the key bridging technology. With its EQ Power models, Mercedes-Benz is presenting an efficient drivetrain package which is already in its third generation, marking a further step towards CO 2 -neutral mobility. Mercedes-Benz customers will be able to experience the advantages of the technology by the end of 2020 in more than 20 different model variants.

In the plug-in hybrid, the positive characteristics of the electric drive and combustion engine complement one another, virtually completely offsetting the restrictions of the respective systems. The main advantage of the hybrid technology is the possibility of locally emission-free driving when it counts, in combination with the autonomy familiar from the conventional car. Range anxiety is not something plug-in hybrid drivers have to deal with. Relatively large lithium-ion batteries ensure purely electric operating ranges which are more than sufficient for most daily journeys. Mercedes-Benz will roll out this pioneering technology across the entire range – from the A- to the S-Class, from the GLA to the GLE the combustion engines are being given electric supporters. They draw their energy from batteries which can be charged conveniently and quickly at home, at the charging station at work or from the public network.

Mercedes-Benz Research has used methods such as the EQ Ready App to determine just how big the distances are which are covered on average by e-mobilists. The analysis shows that a purely electric range of 50 kilometres is sufficient for 90 percent of all journeys. The proportion of longer trips is vanishingly small – more than 90 percent of all journeys are shorter than 100 kilometres and most of the journeys are shorter than 400 kilometres. The third-generation plug-in hybrids are an ideal fit for these results.

Plug-in hybrid technology for compact models

For models with a transversely installed engine and the 8G-DCT dual-clutch transmission, a compact hybrid traction head was developed whose electric machine works as a permanently excited synchronous machine with an internal rotor. Its stator is an integral component of the traction head housing, the rotor of the electric motor comprises the low-loss separator clutch running in the oil bath. On-demand stator and rotor cooling makes it possible to call on both the peak and continuous performance of the electric machine without any compromise. The structure of the hybrid components enables Mercedes-Benz to do without a classic 12 V starter, as only the electric machine is used for starting and boosting the combustion engine. As well as efficiency, the compact drive unit brings a generous portion of driving pleasure and suitability for everyday use. The technical highlights of the compact-class hybrids alone speak for themselves here:

Electric range up to 77 km (NEDC)

Electric output 75 kW

System output 160 kW

System torque 450 Nm

Top speed 140 km/h (electric)/235 km/h (total; A-Class Compact Saloon)

Acceleration 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds (A-Class Compact Saloon)

Virtually no restrictions on luggage compartment

As the EQ Power alliance the electric machine and the 1.33-litre four-cylinder engine generate 160 kW (218 hp) and develop an overall maximum torque of 450 Nm. The hallmark characteristic of the electric machine, namely full torque from a standstill, ensures that the compact plug-in hybrids react immediately to the accelerator pedal. The performance values are correspondingly impressive: for example, the A 250 e (combined fuel consumption 1.5-1.4 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 34-33 g/km, combined electrical consumption 15.0-14.8 kWh/100 km)¹ completes the classic sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds. Not until a top speed of 235 km/h does wind resistance limit power delivery.

SOURCE: Daimler