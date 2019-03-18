Daimler Buses at the Bus2Bus show in Berlin: utmost safety, trendsetting touring coaches and innovative services

Mercedes-Benz Safety Coach Tourismo: demo drives with the safety expert among touring coaches

Setra TopClass S 531 DT double-decker: the benchmark for safety, efficiency, versatility and comfort in its class

Omniplus On: The service just got digital and now opens up a whole range of new possibilities

At the Bus2Bus show in Berlin between 19 and 21 March 2019, Daimler Buses will be presenting three highlights from its broad portfolio. The Mercedes-Benz Safety Coach Tourismo will serve to demonstrate the state of the art in touring coach safety technology. Meanwhile, the attractive Setra TopClass S 531 DT double-decker will show the perfect synthesis of fascinating design, economy, comfort and safety. And finally, the Omniplus service brand will use its Omniplus On portal to demonstrate the multifaceted possibilities which digitalisation and their latest services can offer.

It is the best-selling touring coach in Europe and tailor-made for business class travel: The Mercedes-Benz Tourismo combines cost effectiveness, safety and comfort. And the exhibition vehicle confirms this definitively: The 13.1 m long Tourismo M/2 has been set up for the new EU permissible gross vehicle weight of up to 19.5 t for two-axle vehicles. The Tourismo Safety Coach showcases two firsts for high-deck touring coaches bearing the three-pointed star: Active Brake Assist 4 with pedestrian detection and Sideguard Assist. And it also features all of the other safety systems currently available. Beside all of the other numerous advantages of the Tourismo, this means that no other high-deck touring coach is safer. And the Safety Coach Tourismo will demonstrate this at the show as part of some impressive demonstration drives.

Active Brake Assist 4 and Sideguard Assist in the Mercedes-Benz high-deck bus

Active Brake Assist 4 with pedestrian detection, or ABA 4 for short, is a logical further development of the predecessor ABA 3: While ABA 3 automatically initiated a full application of the brakes if there was a risk of collision with stationary obstacles or other vehicles driving in front, ABA 4 can now additionally also apply the brakes in response to pedestrians. This function is a world’s first in bus and coach manufacture. The performance of the new ABA 4 system is already far in excess of future legal requirements.

Another first in the Tourismo is Sideguard Assist for the blind spot. Its radar sensors monitor the area of road to the right-hand side of the vehicle along the full vehicle length and even beyond. When making a turn, Sideguard Assist warns of the presence of cyclists, pedestrians or even stationary obstacles in the turning zone. Furthermore, out of town, the system provides assistance on the co-driver’s side when changing lanes.

In addition to this, the high-deck bus has also been equipped with all of the safety and assistance systems currently available for the Tourismo and thus proves to be a true safety bus – there is no other high-deck touring coach that can offer greater safety.

Mercedes-Benz Tourismo: economical, comfortable and user-friendly

The fact that the demonstration vehicle is equipped with luxury appointments can already be seen from the presence of the high-quality, driver-oriented “Cockpit Comfort Plus”. Maximum efficiency and a more relaxing driving experience are guaranteed by Predictive Powertrain Control (PPC). The anticipatory cruise control system knows the vehicle’s current position and the elevation profile of the road ahead. Based on a number of parameters, PPC regulates the speed and pre-emptively selects the right gear at the right time. PPC also uses EcoRoll technology: Where it makes sense to do so, this technology puts the transmission into neutral and allows the touring coach to coast and thus save fuel. Further support for the driver is available from Eco Driver Feedback: EDF carries out an instant analysis of the bus driver’s personal driving style and provides personalised feedback and suggestions.

