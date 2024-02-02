DAF Trucks delivers strong performance in 2023

Record production and market leadership in five countries

Excellent performances marked 2023 for DAF Trucks. The Dutch truck manufacturer built an all-time high 69,800 units and was market leader in no less than five European countries.

In 2023, DAF prepared for the production of fully electric trucks with the opening of its state-of-the-art 5,000 m2 Electric Truck Assembly in Eindhoven. This landmark was shortly followed by the introduction of the multi-axle XD and XF trucks, including an extensive range of Construction vehicles. The New Generation line-up was completed by the XB and XB Electric models for (zero emission) city distribution. The success of the New Generation range was reflected in the production of the 50,000th New Generation truck.

Awards

The new DAF XF 450 was winner in three German multi-brand comparison tests, highlighting best-in-class fuel efficiency and low CO2 emissions. As a result, the XF was crowned ‘Green Truck 2023’ and won the ‘European Transport Award for Sustainability’. Additionally, the XF 450 was victorious in the European Truck Challenge, were it outperformed the competition on the combined diesel and AdBlue consumption as well as comfort.

Record production of 69,800 trucks

In total, DAF produced at its Eindhoven and Leyland premises more than 69,800 vehicles last year, setting a new production record. In 2023, 57,900 medium and heavy duty CF, XD, XF, XG and XG+ trucks came off the production line (56,100 in 2022) as well as 11,900 LF and XB distribution trucks (similar to 2022).

Market leader in five European countries

DAF maintained its heavy duty market leadership in the United Kingdom (28.8%), the Netherlands (31.2%), Belgium (20.2%), Hungary (23.1%) and Bulgaria (22.2%). Furthermore, DAF was the leading import brand in Germany. Across Europe, the Dutch manufacturer recorded a solid 15.6% market share of a record market of about 343,000 units. In the medium duty segment, DAF realized a market share of 9.1% and continued its market leadership in the United Kingdom (36.6%).

Sales outside Europe

DAF sold more than 7,500 trucks outside the European Union last year and set a new delivery record in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. In Colombia, DAF became market leader in the cab-over-engine segment.

DAF Components

DAF Components shipped more than 1,850 PACCAR engines to leading coach, bus and special vehicle manufacturers worldwide. At the international Busworld exhibition in Brussels, it launched the new PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines for coaches and buses. The new drivelines set new standards in the field of fuel efficiency and – thanks to high torques at low revs – passenger comfort.

Excellent service

DAF’s excellent customer care is supported by a wide range of products and services. PACCAR Parts Europe opened a record number of 27 new TRP Stores throughout Europe, Asia, South America and Africa. In addition, DAF started the construction of a new eco-friendly PACCAR Parts Distribution Center for industry-leading parts supply to DAF dealers and customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Eastern part of France. DAF Trucks also reached the milestone of 250,000 DAF MultiSupport Repair & Maintenance service contracts in 2023. By the end of the year, more than 1,200 transport fleets benefited from the European PACCAR Parts Fleet Services program, offering fixed parts prices and single invoicing throughout Europe.

DAF in 2024

“It is estimated that European truck industry registrations in the 16+ tonne market in 2024 will be in the range of 260,000 – 300,000 trucks”, stated Harald Seidel, President of DAF Trucks. “Thanks to our industry-leading trucks and first-class services and together with our wonderful employees and professional dealers, we are ready for the next step in success.”

SOURCE: DAF