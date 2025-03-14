DAF: Solar panels on trucks: less fuel, less degradation

Paccar Parts offers lightweight cells for cab and trailer roofs

Paccar Parts is introducing ultra-thin, flexible solar panels that can be installed on almost every cab, trailer and body. The cells charge the battery continuously with solar energy. The lightweight panels result in savings on fuel, reduced CO2 emissions and less degradation of the dynamo and battery.

The Paccar Parts solar panels are available in two sizes. The smaller version is a mere 3 millimetres thick, measures 110 x 30 centimetres, weighs only 700 g and uses 16 cells to deliver 55 Wp*. The larger version is twice the size, weighs 1.3 kg and has 32 cells that deliver 110 Wp. The self-adhesive panels are flexible enough to follow the curves of a roof or spoiler, which facilitates easy installation. The energy generated is fed via a converter (included) directly to the battery, where it is stored or used immediately in the cab.

1 large and 1 small solar panel can be installed on almost every cab roof. More is often possible as well. Trailers and bodies with a fixed, hard upper surface can accommodate multiple panels.

The panels ensure that the driver rarely needs to start the engine (sometimes not at all) when using accessories while the truck is parked. This saves on fuel and CO2 emissions and limits degradation of the dynamo and battery. Obviously, the availability of daylight and the amount of electricity used in the cab determine how quickly the investment can be recouped.

The lightweight solar panels are now available at over 1,100 DAF dealers and service points, where the strips can be installed and connected.

* Wp stands for Watt peak. It is used to indicate the maximum amount of electricity a solar panel can generate. 165 Wp delivers approximately 135 watts of power, which is more than enough to power a coffee machine, microwave or TV on a daily basis.

SOURCE: DAF