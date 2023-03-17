DAF receives large order from UK Asset Alliance Group

1,500 truck order for electric and diesel trucks

Asset Alliance Group has agreed an order with DAF for 1,500 new electric and diesel trucks. The UK’s leading short and long term truck rental and leasing company will take delivery of the vehicles from 2023 onwards. The order will include at least 75 full electric trucks.

The order comprises a mix of New Generation DAF XF and XG tractor units for long and heavy haulage, as well as DAF LF and DAF XD vehicles with both electric and diesel drivelines for distribution and vocational applications. Purchased with full DAF Repair & Maintenance packages, the trucks will be maintained through the DAF dealer network, which operates more than 130 locations across the UK and Ireland.

‘Electric market will develop rapidly’

“The order represents an enormous commitment for Asset Alliance Group and DAF, underlining the strong relationship we have enjoyed for many years and commitment to the environment and zero emissions”, said Asset Alliance Group CEO Willie Paterson. Asset Alliance Group’s Director of Asset Management, Marc Mellon, added: “This huge order secures the number of trucks we need to maintain the quality of our fleet and high standard of operations, ensuring we can continue to supply our existing customers with exceptional modern, fuel-efficient vehicles, while also attracting new business with what will be the rapidly developing electric market.”

New dimension and weight legislation

Russell Patmore, Truck Sales Director at DAF UK, commented: “The size of the deal and DAF’s commitment to zero emission electric vehicles speaks volumes for our trusted partnership with Asset Alliance Group and builds on years of doing business together. As the market-leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in the UK, we are delighted to supply a range of electric and diesel models over three years to meet long haul and distribution applications. These trucks uniquely take advantage of the new weights and dimension legislation to secure class leading performance in both electric and diesel version.”

Electric DAF trucks offer zero emission ranges up to 500 kilometers

The New Generation DAF XF, XG and XG+ vehicles for long and heavy haulage were awarded ‘International Truck of the Year 2022’, while the New Generation DAF XD for distribution and vocational applications received this most prestigious recognition in the truck industry for 2023. Derived from the award winning new XF and XD series, are the new XD and XF Electric, which will enter production in spring 2023. Both vehicles feature state-of-the-art PACCAR e-motors that – in combination with modular battery packages – offer zero emission ranges of up to 500 kilometers, illustrating DAF’s leading position in environmentally-friendly transport solutions. The DAF LF series offers zero emission ranges of some 270 kilometers, which make them the perfect vehicles for inner-city and regional distribution. Next to a choice of full electric vehicles, DAF supplies a suite of PACCAR Chargers and offers its customers dedicated advice and driver training on the road to a sustainable future.

SOURCE: DAF