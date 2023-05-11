DAF reaches milestone of 50,000 New Generation trucks

The New Generation DAF is most successful series ever

DAF has reached the impressive production figure of 50,000 New Generation trucks. The milestone vehicle – a white DAF XG with 355 kW/480 hp PACCAR MX-13 engine – was officially delivered to the Dutch customer Kleijn Transport in Alblasserdam.

The New Generation DAF XD, XF, XG and XG⁺ are the first and only trucks on the market to comply with the new European Masses & Dimensions regulations that allow a more aerodynamic and spacious vehicle design. As a result, the New Generation DAF trucks set new standards in efficiency, safety and driver comfort. Consequently, the DAF XF, XG and XG⁺ trucks for long and heavy haulage were awarded ‘International Truck of the Year 2022’, while the New DAF XD for distribution and vocational applications received this prestigious award for 2023.

Kleijn Transport

The milestone truck was handed over to Kleijn Transport, a company that provides container and trailer transport throughout Europe, as well as sea and air freight. Its fleet consists of 220 trucks, more than 50% of which are DAFs. “Based on our excellent experience with the New Generation DAF vehicles, we are increasing their number to 50 now,” explained John Dekker, Finance Director at Kleijn Transport. “We have deliberately selected the spacious XG model to perfectly combine the highest fuel efficiency and best-in-class comfort, with the latter being hugely important given the current driver shortages.”

Winning team

“Never before in our 95-year history has the impressive milestone of 50,000 trucks been reached so quickly after market launch,” added Harald Seidel, President of DAF Trucks. “This illustrates the success of our New Generation DAF trucks. The milestone acknowledges the excellent characteristics of the vehicles and is also a reflection of the industry-leading quality our dedicated employees deliver to our customers every day.”

SOURCE: DAF