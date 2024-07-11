DAF expands its Plug and Play program for highest efficiency

DAF introduced its Plug & Play body builder programme last year, together with the introduction of its full suite of double-driven tractors and rigids for off- and on-road applications. This Plug & Play programme was designed in close cooperation with 25 leading body builders in Europe, with the aim of optimising the specification, ordering and body-building processes for rigid trucks.

First-time-right

The programme allows the customer, builder and dealer to jointly select pre-specified and tailored plug-and-play body building options in DAF’s order system.

The underlying aim is to make the ‘marriage’ of a body with the DAF chassis as simple as possible. After mounting the body onto the chassis (using the factory-installed body mounting modules), the connectors are connected and the body is immediately ready for use.

To make this possible, DAF rigid trucks can leave the factory (on request) fully prepared for quick assembly and high quality, first-time-right integration of the superstructure and the vehicle.

Plug & Play for all

DAF is also expanding its unique DAF Plug & Play programme to include a series of universal factory preparations for all other body builders outside of the 25 that are already participating. These plug & play options are available for the installation of five dedicated vehicle applications: hook lifts, cranes, tippers, mixers and skip loaders.

Cornelis van der Lee, Director Rigid and Vocational Trucks at DAF Trucks: “These superstructures represent around 90% of the body market. Customers and dealers can now work together with almost any body builder to decide which universal ex-factory chassis preparations are required for an ultra-quick installation of a superstructure. DAF can take care not only of the chassis configurations but also of the correct placement of the connectors. This enables instant communication between the superstructure and the Driver Information Panel on the dashboard and the switches in the cab. The result is much shorter lead times in the body building process, which in turn enhances the operational readiness of newly ordered New Generation DAF rigid trucks. DAF is leading the way in body-builder-friendliness.”

Significant weight reduction

A further enhancement of the already industry-leading low kerb weight of DAF’s rigid trucks is provided by the newly designed, full aluminium Rear Underrun Protection (RUP) beam. Despite the fact that it is 28 kilogrammes lighter in weight, the RUP is even more robust than its steel predecessor.

Buyers of a New Generation DAF rigid truck can also choose to combine the rigidity of DAF rigid longitudinal chassis beams with the stiffness of the superstructure subframe. Additional chassis reinforcements are then no longer necessary. This results in a weight reduction of up to 135 kilogrammes, which facilitates unparalleled payload capacity without compromising the durability and stiffness of the vehicle.

New hole pattern

DAF chassis traditionally come with a 60-millimetre hole pattern. However, in order to meet the specific requirements of builders, a 50-millimetre hole pattern along the entire chassis-length is now also available. Furthermore, the positioning of the pattern as a whole can be adjusted to meet the needs of a body builder, even when the holes must run all the way to rear end of the chassis.

Each DAF is bodybuilder-friendly

Flexibility is part of the DNA of each and every DAF truck. The position of nearly all chassis components, as well as the Engine After treatment System, can be tailored to the needs of the truck owner or body builder. The latter can also indicate which of the available DAF body attachment modules (BAM) need to be mounted ex-factory and at which precise location. A superstructure can then be quickly and efficiently mounted on the fully flat chassis, which reduces costs and ensures quick entry into service.

DAF also offers numerous options for controlling the bodywork and equipment from the cab – and vice versa – either by analogue means or via the special bodybuilder CAN bus, which allows signals and warnings to be passed on to the cab and clearly projected on the large digital display. There are no less than 51 icons and 31 text blocks (in green, yellow and red) available and these can be accompanied by various attention or warning sounds.

A full suite of after-market programmable MUX switches for superstructure control is also available. These switches can be positioned and grouped according to the driver’s preferences. This adds to the unmatched operating convenience of the New Generation DAF trucks.

The right PTO for every application

Bodies often need a power take-off. DAF offers no less than 68 different PTO options, ranging from clutch-independent, engine-driven power take-offs positioned at 11 o’clock and 1 o’clock to clutch-dependent gearbox PTOs. All of these power take-offs are available with either pump mounting or flange drive. DAF also offers the option of simultaneous operating up to three PTOs independently of each other.

Lower TCO, higher quality

To ensure the highest possible reliability and quality of the entire vehicle (including the body structure) and the fastest possible operational readiness, DAF Trucks is committed to improving the body builder friendliness of its New Generation DAF rigid trucks on a continuous basis. Together with the improved payload capacities, the enhancements mean that the total cost of ownership (TCO) of each and every New Generation DAF rigid truck is without parallel.

