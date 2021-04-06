DAF expands DAF Connect functionality

DAF Trucks is once again adding new functionality to the online DAF Connect Fleet Management Platform. A webshop allows managing DAF Connect subscriptions with just a mouse click, and the open platform now ensures easy integration of 3rd party (fleet management) software.

More and more trucks coming off DAF’s production line are equipped with the DAF Connect on-line fleet management platform. DAF’s easy to use on-line fleet management system provides insight into the performance of trucks, drivers and logistics processes, anytime and anywhere. The data helps to increase vehicle uptime, reduce operational costs and achieve optimal truck efficiency.

DAF Connect Webshop

A new feature within the DAF Connect Portal is the webshop which helps transport operators manage their DAF Connect subscriptions with just a mouse click. As a result, contracts can be extended with additional services on-line, which adds to the user-friendliness and efficiency.

Overview at-a-glance

“The webshop makes managing subscriptions very easy”, states Jorg Wijnands, Manager Marketing at DAF Connect. “The on-line dashboard shows at-a-glance which applications are available for purchase or extension.”

DAF Connect Open Platform

Another innovation is the enhancement of the DAF Connect Open Platform, which illustrates the great advantages of DAF Connect over other fleet management systems. Based on trusted partnerships between selected 3rd parties, DAF Connect now supports easy integration with existing Fleet Management Systems (FMS) and Transport Management Systems (TMS).

Enhanced 3rd party software integration

The DAF Connect Open Platform also enables trusted 3rd party fleet management suppliers to retrieve data directly from Connect. This lessens the number of costly hardware modules in the vehicle and enables plug-and-play integration which reduces the total cost of ownership for our customers. Jorg Wijnands concludes: “The DAF Connect Open Platform is the best flexible solution for hardware integration of professional transport solutions.”

SOURCE: DAF