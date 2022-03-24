DAF delivers five CF Electric trucks to Amazon UK

DAF delivers five CF Electric tractors to Amazon UK

DAF delivers five CF Electric tractors to Amazon UK. The 37-tonne GCW fully-electric vehicles join Amazon’s middle mile delivery fleet, transporting goods with zero tailpipe emissions. The five DAF CF Electric trucks are the first electric middle mile trucks Amazon is operating in Europe.

The vehicles mark an important milestone towards the electrification of Amazon’s fleet, forming part of Shipment Zero – Amazon’s goal to deliver 50% of Amazon shipments with net-zero carbon by 2030. The five vehicles replace diesel trucks, resulting in up to 100,000 annual road miles fuelled with renewable electricity, preventing about 170 tonnes of CO2 being emitted.

“We are excited to bring the DAF CF Electric into Amazon’s fleet and support their commitment to The Climate Pledge,” stated DAF Trucks’ Director Fleet Sales, Eelco van Veen. “The DAF CF Electric truck represents an important step in the industry towards zero emission middle mile distribution. It has been developed in response to rising demand for better air quality and lower CO2 emissions in the transportation sector. Thanks to smart planning and fast charging the CF Electric can clock up to 500 kilometres per day. That is a figure operators really can work with.”

“Amazon is one of the first companies in the world to put electric heavy goods trucks on the road,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon UK Country Manager. “We’re committed to becoming net-zero carbon by 2040, and this is a milestone as we continue to decarbonize our transportation network so we can deliver more customer orders using zero emissions vehicles.”

SOURCE: DAF