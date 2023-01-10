Dacia electrifies seven-seat Jogger creating its first ever Hybrid

Since launch in March 2022, Jogger is a proven success, receiving more than 83,000 orders worldwide

Dacia has opened orders and confirmed full UK pricing and specifications for its sector-redefining seven-seat Jogger HYBRID 140. The model becomes the brand’s first ever Hybrid Electric Vehicle and is set to build on Jogger’s success story, having already received more than 83,000 orders worldwide, with 51,000 registrations, in under a year.

Utilising an advanced petrol/electric drivetrain, the new Jogger HYBRID 140 starts from just £22,595 on-the-road, making it the best value seven-seat hybrid available. Orders are now open with customer deliveries expected to commence in the second quarter of the year.

What’s more, Jogger HYBRID 140 Expression is available for a shockingly affordable monthly cost of £267, with a customer deposit of £2,812.

The Jogger HYBRID 140 features a normally aspirated 90hp 1.6-litre petrol engine, twin electric motors (50hp engine and a high voltage starter/generator) and a multi-mode automatic transmission, combined with a 1.2kWh (230V) battery. These components work together to deliver full electric start and instantaneous torque, smooth electric-only driving, and a choice of driving modes to suit different conditions. The drivetrain produces a highly usable 140hp enabling 0-62mph in 10.1 seconds, yet CO 2 emissions only reach up to 112g/km, returning up to 56.5 mpg (WLTP combined).

Regenerative braking, combined with the high energy recovery of the 1.2 kWh (230V) battery allow the Jogger HYBRID 140 to spend up to 80 per cent of its time on urban roads in full-electric mode, thereby saving up to 40 per cent on fuel compared to an equivalent petrol-only model. Better still, this technology ensures customers can enjoy significant savings without altering the way they drive as there’s no requirement to plug it in to charge.

The ‘B’ (Brake) mode in the fully automatic, clutchless gearbox, amplifies the regenerative braking and increases engine braking. This mode optimises energy recovery and driving comfort in urban areas.

The introduction of hybrid technology further strengthens the appeal of the Jogger to families and drivers. Already blending the versatility of a sport tourer with the comfort and rugged style of an SUV, it now also offers the refinement and efficiency of an electric vehicle in an urban environment – all without any reduction in load capacity or space. The hybrid drivetrain adds to the model’s innovative specification, joining features such as removable third row seats and the availability of modular roof bars. Exclusive to Jogger HYBRID 140 is a 7-inch instrument cluster, which displays information such as the level of charge in the traction battery and the remaining range.

The Jogger HYBRID 140 is available in two trims – Expression and Extreme SE – both of which can be specified with the new exclusive Shadow Grey metallic paint. Expression includes front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, blind spot warning, keyless entry, heated and electrically adjustable door mirrors, automatic wipers and automatic air conditioning as standard. Its infotainment system is based around an 8-inch media display, with the benefits of DAB radio, smartphone replication, Bluetooth, four speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The range-topping Extreme SE version adds 16-inch black alloy wheels, sliding tray tables, heated front seats, and the 8-inch MediaNav infotainment system with integrated navigation, DAB radio, smartphone replication, Bluetooth, six speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For added simplicity, only metallic paint is available as an option.

Underlining the quality of the new Jogger HYBRID 140, the battery comes with the peace-of-mind of an 8-year/100,000-mile warranty, in addition to the car’s standard 3-year/60,000-mile warranty.

Lionel Jaillet, Dacia VP Product Performance said: “Less than a year after the launch of the Jogger, we are taking a new step by presenting another version of the model with a HYBRID 140 engine. It’s a clutchless hybrid, offering an all-electric start and reduction in fuel consumption. The Jogger HYBRID 140 represents Dacia’s position perfectly – it is the most accessible hybrid family vehicle on the market, offering generous interior space as well as all the essential features. By incorporating this engine, Dacia has taken the leap with hybrid technology.”

SOURCE: Dacia