Dacia at Mondial de l’Auto: Introducing the new brand identity to customers

Dacia will attend Mondial de l’Auto in Paris, showcasing its entire range featuring the brand’s new identity

Between 17 to 23 October, Dacia will attend the Mondial de l’Auto at the Paris Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre. Located in Hall 6, the brand will showcase its models and exciting new developments.

The full range, featuring the new brand identity, will make a world premiere alongside the recently revealed Manifesto concept car. Dacia’s first 140 hybrid motor will also make its debut as well as eco-designed branded merchandise, adding to what will be a truly immersive experience, on a stand that strongly explores the brand’s new direction.

The entire dacia range ADOPTS the new brand identity

Dacia has recently started a new chapter, adopting a new brand identity. To date, this has included a new logo, rolled out simultaneously across its entire range, new dealerships, new design and new colours. The Mondial de l’Auto in Paris is the chosen venue where Dacia will introduce these exciting developments to the public for the very first time.

On display will be the full vehicle range bearing the new emblem – the Dacia Link – where the sleek lines of a ‘D’ and ‘C’ join like the links of a chain, symbolising robustness and simplicity. Through its logo, Dacia emphasises its values: an essential brand that is cool, robust, outdoor and eco-smart (economic and ecological).

Manifesto concept car, an embodiment of dacia’s values

The Dacia Manifesto concept car will make its world premiere on the Dacia stand. While it does not prefigure a future production model, it embodies Dacia’s vision of essential, cool, robust, affordable and environmentally friendly vehicles.

It is a testing ground for the latest innovative features, some of which will end up on production models. The Manifesto is a very compact, lightweight car. It is more agile than it is fast and is designed for the wilderness and great outdoors. Manifesto is a free expression of Dacia’s vision that serves as a tangible representation of its values and brand markers.

The car is essential and cooler than ever with its extractable single headlight, Media Control system, and YouClip accessory interface that will debut on the upcoming generation of Duster.

Manifesto is robust, able to tackle any terrain with its airless tyres. It is waterproof and can be easily hosed down both inside and out.

The concept is eco-smart, using Starkle®, a unique material which is made using 20% recycled plastic with a speckled appearance. It will also make its debut on the next generation Duster.

The 140 Hybrid engine arriving soon on jogger

The 140 hybrid engine will be showcased as part of a demo model on the stand. The Jogger will become Dacia’s first hybrid next year, adding to a range of eco-smart solutions for the brand. The technology, already mastered within the Renault Group, is yet another opportunity for Dacia to leverage tried and tested components and proven technology.

Orders will begin early 2023 with sales officially starting in spring.

An Eco-designed Range of Merchandise

The Dacia range of merchandise includes backpacks, reusable bottles, caps, and raincoats. Only the essentials to help reconnect with nature, and champion the brand’s values: simplicity, robustness, and authenticity. True to the new brand identity, the range uses recycled materials (raincoats and backpacks made of recycled polyester, caps made of recycled poly-cotton) and sustainable materials (aluminium bottles).

The entire range of merchandise is environmentally friendly at every step of the way, from product design to distribution channels. In the future, the collection will be available in dealerships in a recycled and recyclable cardboard display that already features other merchandise. Once again, Dacia’s aim to get rid of everything superfluous applies to its entire value chain.

Orders can be placed via a dedicated e-commerce site starting with the opening of the Mondial de l’Auto on October 17 by clicking here. What’s more, the Dacia brand is once again demonstrating its eco-responsible approach as the online platform is hosted by Infomaniak, a service provider with a 360° approach to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the tool’s life cycle.

SOURCE: Dacia