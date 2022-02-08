CVG continues to lead the way in the electric vehicle market

CVG is pleased to report that since 2020, it has secured the development and production business for 11 additional hybrid and electric vehicle customers in Europe and North America, to deliver the electrical backbone on electric commercial and passenger vehicles

CVG is pleased to report that since 2020, it has secured the development and production business for 11 additional hybrid and electric vehicle customers in Europe and North America, to deliver the electrical backbone on electric commercial and passenger vehicles.

CVG began this initiative in 2020 as it deliberately leveraged its decades of off-road vehicle electrical system know-how, developed a new product line, implemented new electrical manufacturing equipment, implemented a new electrical engineering department, and began leading the way with the design and deployment of electrical systems in the global electric and hydrogen fuel vehicles market.

“The Electric Vehicle revolution is here, and CVG is committed to help shape the future of transportation,” said Rich Tajer, SVP and CCO. “As our partnership with leaders in this space continue to grow, we expect to have an impact on reducing global emissions.”

In less than 2 years, CVG has developed and secured platform positions on many vehicles globally including:

Hydrogen fuel vehicles

Hybrid plug-in vehicles

Electric delivery vans

Electric passenger cars

Electric bus

Electric hybrid systems

Electric commercial trucks

Electric refuse trucks

Electric material handling equipment

Electrical battery systems

Hydrogen fuel battery systems

In all, CVG has landed over $200 million of annualized business, at planned volume, with 11 separate customers in these areas in less than two years. The company is rapidly augmenting our NA and EU footprint to produce these products and ramp up our first customers.

Growth in the electric vehicle segment enables CVG’s commitment to reducing global emissions and furthering industry advancements into more complex and more value-added products and services.

