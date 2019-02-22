CUPRA Formentor: a unique concept-car for a special brand

CUPRA is marking its first anniversary by taking the covers off its most stunning, dynamic and eye-catching vehicle yet; the concept-car CUPRA Formentor.

CUPRA’s first year of operations has proved its potential in the market, as sales in 2018 increased by 40% compared to last year, with up to 14,400 units sold. After releasing its first model, the CUPRA Ateca, now the brand’s plan to double sales within the next three to five years will materialize with the unveiling of the CUPRA Formentor.

Wayne Griffiths, CEO and member of the Board of CUPRA, highlighted that “CUPRA’s current success is a clear reflection of the brand’s popularity in the market”. Griffiths also stated: “CUPRA’s response is exceeding all of our expectations and we want to continue consolidating this special brand, which is winning over the most demanding car enthusiasts. Now is the time to go full throttle with CUPRA.”

With a dazzling exterior design that instantly captures the attention, an interior that cocoons the driver and passengers and integrates the latest technologies and a powertrain that provides conscientious performance, the CUPRA Formentor is a window into the future of the high-performance brand.

The vehicle brings together the benefits of a performance car with the qualities of an SUV, at a time when the CUV segment is destined to see incredible growth. It demonstrates the ambition, expressiveness and inspiration that the brand inherently holds and underlines the CUPRA’s position as a technology brand with one eye on the future.

SOURCE: SEAT