CUPRA electrifies: CUPRA teases the interior of all-electric concept-car

The CUPRA Concept, the brand’s first all-electric road vehicle creates a true sense of performance pedigree in a purposeful design, creating a bold statement of what the future of personal mobility can be.

The concept car’s sculptured exterior lines are mirrored in its interior. A space that mixes material and technological concepts with openness and focus to create a cabin that provides the perfect balance between driver orientation and passenger comfort.

The Concept’s interior applies contrasting colours, structural carbon and dynamic approaches to technology and design to provide a high-end, lightweight cabin.

It’s an interior of balance; balance between the driver and passengers, and balance between performance and practicality. The CUPRA Concept brings new ideas to what a CUPRA can offer, with the ability to switch its personality to meet the needs of whoever is cocooned inside.

The CUPRA brand continues to strengthen its position as a company focused on the future, developing vehicles that hold the essence of every vehicle that displays the CUPRA badge, but use advanced technologies to meet the changing needs of our personal mobility.

Vehicles such as the CUPRA Concept highlight the strides the brand is taking to internationalise its line-up, developing exclusive products that provide the perfect mix of performance, efficiency and adaptability in a demanding global market.

Stay tuned on 2nd of September for the digital reveal of the CUPRA Concept.

The CUPRA Concept will make its world debut at this year’s IAA Frankfurt International Motor Show.

CUPRA is a special brand for unique people, designed to captivate customers and meet all car lovers’ expectations of uniqueness, sophistication and performance. In its first year of life, CUPRA sales in 2018 went up by 40% compared to last year, reaching 14,400 units. Along with the launch of new models, CUPRA will also keep the motorsport and racing spirit alive by participating in the TCR series. The CUPRA world is alive and ready to conquer a new group of enthusiasts in close to 280 specialised corners and stores around the world.

SOURCE: SEAT