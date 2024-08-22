Cupra announces the new Cupra Terramar ahead of its world premiere at the 37th edition of the America’s Cup

The wait is almost over. The end of the countdown of the Cupra Cube marks the beginning of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona and today Cupra announces the Cupra Terramar, the official car of the competition, ahead of its World Premiere on September 3rd.
During the following days, the timer installed on Barcelona’s beach will show some details of the brand’s new model. The Cupra Cube will also display information about the different races as well as the results and standings, to make sure that the fans of the competition are always up to date.
The new Cupra Terramar arrives to elevate Cupra to the hotspot of the fastest growing segment in Europe. Paying homage to the Terramar circuit in Sitges, where Cupra was first presented to the world, this electrified SUV is the new hero of a new era, created following the new Cupra design language, perfectly blending emotion, and performance.
Featuring the unique Cupra DNA with a bold and confident look, it integrates the next generation of eHybrid technology, greater digitalisation, and sustainability features, while enhancing driving performance.
The World Premiere of the Cupra Terramar will be an unforgettable event that will bring together the Cupra Tribe to experience a new era for the brand in the context of a competition where there is no second place.
The event will be live streamed on September 3rd at 12:15PM CEST on YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/044s9WOkMyM?feature=share
SOURCE: SEAT