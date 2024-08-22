Cupra announces the new Cupra Terramar ahead of its world premiere at the 37th edition of the America’s Cup

During the following days, the timer installed on Barcelona’s beach will show some details of the brand’s new model. The Cupra Cube will also display information about the different races as well as the results and standings, to make sure that the fans of the competition are always up to date.

The new Cupra Terramar arrives to elevate Cupra to the hotspot of the fastest growing segment in Europe. Paying homage to the Terramar circuit in Sitges, where Cupra was first presented to the world, this electrified SUV is the new hero of a new era, created following the new Cupra design language, perfectly blending emotion, and performance.