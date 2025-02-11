Corvette ZR1 sets five U.S. lap records

The Corvette ZR1 and the team behind it continue to put the performance car world on notice

The Corvette ZR1 and the team behind it continue to put the performance car world on notice. With four different General Motors drivers behind the wheel, the Corvette ZR1 has set not one, but five new production car lap records during a U.S. track tour.

Below are the five tracks and the Corvette ZR1’s lap times, each with a GM driver at the wheel:

Watkins Glen Long Course: 1:52.7. Driver: Bill Wise, Lead Performance Engineer, Chassis Controls.

Road America: 2:08.6. Driver: Brian Wallace, Lead Vehicle Dynamics Engineer.

Road Atlanta: 1:22.8. Driver: Chris Barber, Lead Development Engineer.

Virginia International Raceway Full Course: 1:47.7. Driver: Aaron Link, Global Vehicle Performance Manager.

Virginia International Raceway Grand Course: 2:32.3. Driver: Aaron Link.

The drivers set out on this track tour with a pre-production Corvette ZR1 equipped with the optional ZTK Performance Package. The ZTK Package notably adds an aggressive, high-downforce rear wing, front dive planes, and a tall hood Gurney lip – all constructed from woven carbon fiber. Underneath, underbody strakes replace the standard front underwing stall Gurney to substantially increase front downforce. The suspension tuning included in the ZTK package incorporates stiffer springs and adds Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R ZP tires.

With four different individuals behind the wheel of the Corvette ZR1, each with a different driving style, these lap times showcase the engineering prowess of the car. Future customers don’t need to be professional drivers to extract the ultimate performance of the 1,064-horsepower Corvette ZR1.

The drivers, with a combined 65 years of GM Level 6 driving experience, each brought racing and high-performance driving experience when joining General Motors. Individually, each driver quickly reached the top of GM’s driver certification program, and all achieved Nürburgring Industry Pool certification. This group was entrusted with pushing the Corvette ZR1 to its absolute limits on the highest speed, highest commitment tracks in the U.S.

“Corvette ZR1 continues to showcase how this nameplate elevates at every corner,” Corvette executive chief engineer Tony Roma said. “From design, engineering, development, validation, to driving and setting incredible lap records like these – we do it all in house.”

Corvette ZR1 with the ZTK Package boasts a top speed of 233 mph on the racetrack, 0-60 mph time of 2.3 seconds1, and quarter-mile time of 9.6 seconds. With these figures, no current production car under $1 million rivals Corvette ZR1.

