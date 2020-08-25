Continental produces 30 million radar sensors to support safer vehicles

Technology company Continental reached a milestone production this month contributing to the safety of millions of vehicles. Continental’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) business unit in North America today announced that it has now produced 30 million radar sensors. These sensors are a key safety component and building block to automated driving.

“Achieving the 30-million-sensor milestone is thanks to the commitment of our team, especially during a difficult and complicated year,” said Amit Kapoor, head of Continental’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems business in North America. “Developing and producing ADAS products is essential to making vehicles safer and more efficient, now and in the future. We’re proud of our team in Seguin, and around the world, as they are leading the charge to the future of mobility while supporting safer vehicles on the road today.”

he Seguin radar sensor production includes short-range radar (SRR) and the premium advanced radar sensor (ARS). The SRR helps monitor the drivers surrounding environment and assists the driver in avoiding dangerous situations immediately around the vehicle. For example, it enables blind spot detection, adding a layer of safety for the driver to safely change lanes. The ARS is a premium long-range radar applied for forward looking applications like Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and safety functions such as forward collision avoidance. Combined with other sensing technologies, ARS is the key enabler for automated driving.

According to estimates from the National Highway Safety Transportation Association, more than 36,000 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2019. Continental believes it has a responsibility in driving that number toward zero.

To support that mission, it launched the #SafelyThere campaign to raise awareness about the life-saving potential of automotive safety technologies – like ADAS.

“The groundbreaking radar technologies continue to help us get closer to achieving Vision Zero – zero fatalities, zero injuries and zero crashes,” added Kapoor. “Technology enables safer, more efficient travel. By utilizing various sensors, we can better understand a vehicle’s surroundings, helping to maximize road safety.”

Check out the #SafelyThere website to learn more about advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving technologies. Visitors can find easy-to-understand technology overviews and join the conversation.

SOURCE: Continental