Continental honors ROHM Semiconductor with “Supplier of the Year 2019 Award”

The Continental Automotive Group honors ROHM Semiconductor with the “Supplier of the Year 2019 Award” in the category “Discrete Semiconductors” for particularly outstanding performance. Since 2008, Continental conducts an annual broad-based analysis to identify exceptional contributions in customer satisfaction and at all levels of quality, technology, commitment, costs and purchasing conditions. This is the fifth time within the last ten years that ROHM has received this prestigious award. This year, the award was presented in a virtual ceremony.

“We are pleased to honor ROHM Semiconductor’s commitment with the Supplier of the Year 2019 Award,” says Elena Rasmussen, Vice President Purchasing Electronics Discretes at Continental Automotive Group. “With its focus on quality and excellent logistical support, the company is a reliable supplier to meet the challenges in a rapidly changing market. ROHM Semiconductor is both the preferred partner for SiC technology in high voltage inverters and the company of choice in terms of power supplies. We look forward to continuing our close and trustful cooperation with ROHM in the future,” adds Rasmussen.

“We are very proud to receive this award,” states Toshimitsu Suzuki, President of ROHM Semiconductor Europe. “This award is a great acknowledgement of our efforts to always support our customers in achieving their business goals by providing high-quality, a stable supply of robust and advanced products as well as good services,” concludes Suzuki.

SOURCE: ROHM Semiconductor