Connected from the very first second: Extensive service solutions and new digital services from Daimler Truck ensure even more efficient vehicle use

Maximum availability and predictable costs are essential to the success of transport companies

Irrespective of the segment or drive type, maximum availability and predictable costs are essential to the success of transport companies. Daimler Truck’s contribution is not just state-of-the-art vehicles, but also accompanying services and new digital tools. In addition, the comprehensive range of traditional and digital services is becoming increasingly interlinked. This integrated services ecosystem will help ensure even more efficient vehicle deployment for customers. At IAA Transportation 2024, visitors will be able to enjoy a virtual experience in the Experience Tower in exhibition hall 19 and get to know what is behind Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

My TruckPoint provides access to the digital world of Mercedes-Benz Trucks. With the customer portal, the enterprise can meet the desires of customers by making fleet management even easier. After having registered at mytruckpoint.mercedes-benz-trucks.com, customer data on vehicles and contracts, for example, is automatically uploaded to the portal. Customers also have the option of independently maintaining their data online. The fully digitized workplace provides customers with a 360-degree overview of relevant information, documents and processes – and all with a single access.

TruckLive can also be accessed from the customer portal. The connectivity solution, which is free of charge for three years[1] for registered users of My TruckPoint, enables access to a wide range of features that are associated with high added value for fleet operators and drivers alike. This applies to both battery-electric trucks and traditional diesel vehicles.

Maintenance Management, for example, can ensure improved maintenance planning with up-to-date maintenance interval forecasts. At the same time, fleet operators are kept up to date with status data and event messages about the condition of their vehicles and can respond quickly to essential maintenance and repair measures.

Live Traffic is a useful module for on-the-go and short-term scheduling. Real-time traffic data enables dynamic route calculation, which can cut driving times and help to plan arrival times with greater precision.

Connected Traffic Warnings help to improve safety by detecting and forwarding hazard warnings to vehicles nearby. Drivers see current traffic events on the vehicle map or as a pop-up window in the instrument cluster. In addition, there are also audible warnings ten seconds before the respective event. The module can warn of a total of ten types of danger, including accidents, fog, heavy rain, construction sites, and slippery roads.

With Service24h Connected, fleet managers can easily report a breakdown online using My TruckPoint for Mercedes-Benz Trucks. As a lot of relevant data is already pre-populated, the online breakdown report saves valuable time compared to calling the service hotline. In future, the current vehicle position and vehicle diagnostic data will also be transmitted in order to better prepare the breakdown service.

In view of the increasing networking of vehicles and the increasing number of installed driver assistance systems, vehicle software is of decisive importance. Over-the-air updates make it easy to keep software up to date – irrespective of time and place. Drivers are instructed to carry out the updates using Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks Remote 3.0 also serves as a digital interface between users and a Mercedes-Benz truck. Important status information, such as battery level, state of charge, and associated push notifications can be accessed in the mobile app. The application is constantly in development and will also include access to vehicle functions in the future.

In addition to the digital solutions, the portfolio of Mercedes-Benz Trucks also includes service offers for optimizing the total operating costs of the eActros 600. For example, the Mercedes-Benz Trucks Complete service contract covers workshop activities for maintenance and repair of the overall vehicle, as well as the drivetrain, including wear parts. The service contract always covers intensive customer support provided by Mercedes-Benz Trucks Uptime. The intelligent system captures relevant vehicle data, from tire pressures and the engine status to battery status.

The premium telematics services from Fleetboard, which can be used free of charge by new Mercedes-Benz Trucks customers for six months[2], are also linked to high added value for profitable fleet management. These include services such as deployment analysis, mapping with precise vehicle position, trip recording, records of driving and rest times, or Fleetboard Charge Management. The planning tool provides a comprehensive overview of any interactions between the battery-electric trucks in the fleet and the company’s own charging stations. This transparency helps customers to better understand and optimize charging behavior and the overall infrastructure – whether battery status, state of charge, remaining charging time, or charging history. This allows charging processes to be coordinated in advance and charging routines to be seamlessly integrated into existing processes.

Keyword charging: Mercedes ServiceCard GmbH & Co. KG has created the new Charging Card specifically for the eActros 600 and battery-electric long-distance haulage. The card provides cashless access to public charging stations if charging is required outside the company’s own depot. This will allow drivers to cover greater distances that go beyond the maximum range of the eActros 600, if necessary. The Charging Card is currently available in Germany and Austria, with other countries to follow this year. The card can be used at around 200 charging station operators in 28 countries. It can also be used for Service 24h, workshop services and toll, parking, and ferry charges.

Daimler Truck Financial Services offers various leasing options specifically for customers keen to use an eActros 600 and who wish to return the truck after the agreed period of use. In addition to traditional leasing, the range also includes the integrated Service Leasing product, which includes vehicle leasing, the Mercedes Benz Trucks Complete service contract, and the Mercedes Benz Trucks Uptime digital service. The customer pays a fixed monthly installment for the duration of the vehicle’s use, with a guaranteed residual value. In addition to traditional, flexible leasing and financing products for the vehicle, Daimler Truck Financial Services also offers financing solutions for power supply equipment to facilitate the use of electric vehicles.

Charge Management, Charging Card, and financing of the charging infrastructure are part of the offerings bundled by Daimler Truck under the new TruckCharge brand. Under the brand, the enterprise is bringing together all of its existing and future offerings relating to e-infrastructure and the charging of electric trucks, i.e. consulting, infrastructure, and operations. Daimler Truck aims to offer customers a cost-effective overall package running from energy generation to vehicle operation, so that they can make full use of the potential of electrification. TruckCharge is aimed at truck fleet operators as well as industrial enterprises with their own or externally operated truck fleet. Since vehicles from different manufacturers are usually used, TruckCharge is available regardless of the truck brand. Daimler Truck will officially launch TruckCharge as part of IAA Transportation in Hanover in September.

[1] At the end of the free 36-month phase, TruckLive can be purchased as a paid service. For customers of Fleetboard payment services or Mercedes-Benz Trucks service contracts, TruckLive remains free of charge even after the 36-month period.

[2] The offer is valid until 31 March 2025, subject to the conclusion of a Fleetboard framework agreement. The contract conclusion date applies. The offer includes an exemption from service fees for a total of 6 month on the entire Fleetboard portfolio price from the date of initial activation of a vehicle in the fleet. If the Fleetboard portfolio price from the date of initial activation of a vehicle in the fleet. If the Fleetboard framework agreement is not cancelled in due time, the regular service fees per vehicle according to the price list will apply after the 6 months. A new customer within the meaning of the promotion is a new fleet. Existing contracts and tests cannot be taken into account. Promotion

SOURCE: Daimler