Concentrated building power – Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles in off-road operations

At this year’s Bauma exhibition in Munich, international and German specialised journalists were given a first-hand experience of the exhibited Mercedes-Benz construction vehicles in operation on off-road terrain. A true world premiere: the new Mercedes-Benz Arocs showed its indestructibility in mud and scree for the first time.

A total of six Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles were available for test drives at the Ebenhöh gravel plant. From small to large, from the Mercedes-Benz X-Class to the heavy-duty all-wheel drive tipper – the Arocs 4153 AK 8×8/4 – with a turbo retarder clutch and 80 tonne drivetrain. And in between those, other Arocs with various-sized engines such as the 4143 k 8×4/4 and the Arocs 1853 k 4×2 were also available. A Canter 4×4 and a Zetros 4043 A 6×6 for export completed the vehicle pool.

The terrain made for driving through mud and, in complete contrast, through sand in order to demonstrate the robustness of the vehicles in practical everyday situations. The “hairpin bend”, “hairpin bend with steps” and the “ruts” station validated the precise handling of the vehicles.

SOURCE: Daimler