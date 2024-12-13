Clinching two HERA Awards, Nio enhances industry recognition for excellence ESG performance

Recently, at the 2024 Greater Bay Area Sustainability Forum & Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards（HERA) Ceremony, Nio was honored with the Climate Adaptation Innovation Pioneer Award and the Community Engagement Excellence Award for its outstanding performance in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG)

Recently, at the 2024 Greater Bay Area Sustainability Forum & Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards（HERA) Ceremony, Nio was honored with the Climate Adaptation Innovation Pioneer Award and the Community Engagement Excellence Award for its outstanding performance in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). This recognition not only reflects the industry recognition, but also demonstrate Nio’s mission to ‘Shaping a Sustainable and Brighter Future Together’.

Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards, now in its 7th consecutive year, is the first ESG award in the world to receive a special nomination from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) . As one of the most influential ESG awards in Hong Kong, HERA is dedicated to recognising companies and individuals who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of environmental, social and corporate governance, and to promoting the spread and deepening of the ESG concept.

Clinching two HERA Awards not only highlights the industry’s recognition of Nio’s innovative ESG practices, but also fully showcases Nio’s exceptional performance as a leading smart electric vehicle company in addressing climate change, promoting sustainable development, and fostering diverse and inclusive communities. Nio will continue to explore industry best practices in ESG and actively contribute to global sustainable development.

