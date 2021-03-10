Clarification: What the Mitsubishi Motors announcement regarding the procurement of Renault models for European markets means for the UK

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has today announced that it plans to procure new vehicles from Alliance partner Renault. These will be available in selected left-hand drive European markets only. They will not be offered for sale in the UK and will not be produced in right-hand drive.

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK is progressing with its plans to sell the existing range of vehicles until the autumn at which point it will transition into an aftersales-only business to ensure the 400,000 Mitsubishi vehicles on UK roads continue to receive full support in terms of maintenance, spare parts, accessories, warranty and technical support well into the future. Full details of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK’s next steps will be announced in due course.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors