Citroën UK opens orders for new C4 and ë-C4 – 100% ëlectric: prices and specifications confirmed

Citroën UK has opened its order books for New C4 and ë-C4 – 100% electric. Prices and specifications have also been confirmed. The all-new 100% electric ë-C4 starts from just £29,180 MRRP OTR (after Plug-in Car Grant has been applied*). New C4 is priced from £20,990 MPPR OTR (PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual). New C4 and ë-C4 – 100% electric introduce a new assertive style and bold identity into the C-Hatch segment. Both versions are available to order now with first customer deliveries commencing in early 2021.

With an innovative new look and a unique identity, New Citroën C4 and ë-C4 – 100% electric are set to shake up the compact hatchback segment. New ë-C4 and C4 exceed C-Hatch customer expectations with a single body design, whether they choose the new 100% battery electric powertrain or the combustion powered petrol or Diesel versions. Orders books are open from today and first customer deliveries are set to commence early 2021.

Designed to stand out in the C-segment, New C4 and ë-C4 combine the dynamism of a hatchback while adopting certain SUV styling details for a bold new look. New C4 and ë-C4 incorporate Citroën’s latest design language, with the brand’s new V-shaped LED lighting signature front and rear, and a sleek silhouette for optimised aerodynamics. True to Citroën’s “Inspired By You” philosophy, customers have the option of choosing up to 31 combinations of body colours and Colour Packs.

Inside, drivers and passengers benefit from the latest developments in the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme. One of the key features is the suspension system with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® that is standard specification across the range. The suspension integrates hydraulic bump stops to better control compression and rebound on uneven surfaces. This ensures that the suspension travel is much more progressive than on many competitors’ cars, allowing New Citroën C4 and ë-C4 to offer unrivalled ride comfort.

Another cornerstone of Citroën Advanced Comfort® on New C4 and ë-C4 is the availability of sumptuous Advanced Comfort seats. With broad cushions and seat backs, they combine high-density foam at the heart of each seat, to keep you comfortable and relaxed on longer drives, and a thick 15mm layer of extra textured foam on the surface. As standard on all versions in the range, they ensure optimum comfort on any journey.

Comfort is enhanced still further in a number of other ways, including the provision of generous interior space – including “Best in Class” rear knee room – clever storage compartments, the fitment of physical climate control switchgear on the dashboard and Smart Pad Support Citroën™, which allows the front passenger to securely attach their tablet computer to a dedicated dashboard mounted support.

New C4 is available in four levels of trim: ‘Sense’, ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’.

New ë-C4 is available in three trim levels: ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’.

All New ë-C4 models feature a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 100kW (136hp) electric motor. With a WLTP-approved range of up to 217 miles on a single charge, New ë-C4 will exceed the daily range requirements of most private and fleet drivers. Supporting CCS rapid charging as standard on all models, an 80% charge will take just 30 minutes on a 100 kW rapid charger. For regular home charging a Type 2 charging cable is included as standard, allowing a regular 7.4kW charger to reach a 100% charge in seven hours and 30 minutes.

‘Sense’ models come as standard with: LED headlights, ‘V’ signature daytime running lights, fog lights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Also standard is a 10-inch high-resolution touchscreen with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto, alongside DAB radio. ‘Sense’ models also feature Citroën’s Standard Safety Pack with video assisted Active Safety Brake, Speed Limit Information, Lane Keeping Assist and Driver Attention Alert and Forward Collision Warning. Additional standard specification includes an electric parking brake, rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control and Citroën Connect Box Emergency and Assistance System. For improved comfort, all ‘Sense’ models come with Citroën’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® suspension system and Advanced Comfort seats.

‘Sense Plus’ models add yet more standard equipment including: head-up display, Citroën Connect Nav with TomTom Live Services, these services include live traffic and destination information, fuel pricing, weather information as well as speed camera and danger zone alerts. Additional interior equipment on ‘Sense Plus’ includes the brand’s innovative Smart Pad Support Citroën™ tablet computer holder for front seat passengers, LED interior lighting, electrochrome auto-dimming rear-view mirror and two USB sockets. To assist with manoeuvring tight spots, ‘Sense Plus’ also benefits from a rear parking camera and electrically folding door mirrors as standard fitment.

Moving up to the ‘Shine’ trim level, all versions feature: dark tinted rear windows, Safety Pack Plus (Active Safety Brake with video and radar technology), Speed Limit Information and Extended Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control and Active Blind Spot Detection. For additional comfort, Keyless Entry & Start, automatic high beam headlights, and front and rear parking sensors all feature as standard. New ë-C4 ‘Shine’ models and upwards feature a heated steering wheel as standard.

At the top of the range, ‘Shine Plus’ trim provides audiophiles with Citroën’s premium HiFi system featuring uprated speakers and the addition of a subwoofer, all as standard. The feeling of opulence on board is enhanced with a ‘Hype Black’ interior ambiance, black ‘Siena’ leather and textile upholstery, intricate ‘Zephyr Grey’ stitching, driver’s seat electric adjustment and heated front seats. For added comfort out on the road, Highway Driver Assist uses camera technology to adapt the speed and direction of the vehicle under certain driving conditions. Further technological additions include four USB sockets and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

The following efficient petrol and Diesel engines are available in New C4:

Petrol

PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual (available from May 2021 production)

PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual

PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 automatic

PureTech 155 S&S EAT8 automatic (available from February 2021 production)

Diesel

BlueHDi 110 S&S 6-speed manual (available from May 2021 production)

BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 automatic

NEW CITROËN C4 PRICING

Trim Level Engine & Transmission CO 2 (g/km) MRRP OTR Sense PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual 122** £20,990 BlueHDi 110 S&S 6-speed manual 115** £22,740 Sense Plus PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual 122 £22,990 PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed automatic 131 £24,390 BlueHDi 110 S&S 6-speed manual 114** £23,840 BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed automatic 120 £26,040 Shine PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual 120 £23,990 PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed automatic 130 £25,390 PureTech 155 S&S EAT8 8-speed automatic 133** £26,390 BlueHDi 110 S&S 6-speed manual 115** £24,840 BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed automatic 119 £27,040 Shine Plus PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed automatic 131 £26,590 PureTech 155 S&S EAT8 8-speed automatic 133** £27,590 BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed automatic 119 £28,240

NEW CITROËN Ë-C4 PRICING

Trim Level Powertrain CO 2 (g/km) MRRP OTR Sense Plus 100kW electric vehicle with 50kW battery 0 £29,180* (£32,180) Shine 100kW electric vehicle with 50kW battery 0 £30,130* (£33,130) Shine Plus 100kW electric vehicle with 50kW battery 0 £31,330* (£34,330)

