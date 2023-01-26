Citroën to give public debut to Oli concept at Rétromobile Show 2023

Citroën is assembling a collection of some of its most pioneering vehicles for the Rétromobile Show 2023, held in Paris in February.

Citroën is assembling a collection of some of its most pioneering vehicles for the Rétromobile Show 2023, held in Paris in February. Visitors to the Citroën stand will be able to see vehicles representing the brand’s guiding principles of bold styling, technology and lightness, including the Oli [all-ë] concept car, which will make its public debut following its reveal in September.

Inspired by Citroën’s C10 concept from 1956, Oli is an embodiment of Citroën’s new design direction and innovative take on the future of mobility, offering electrically powered family transport that is affordable, light, versatile and tackles society’s challenges. Incorporating recycled and recyclable materials, Oli is designed to improve longevity, reliability and affordability, whilst demonstrating Citroën’s innovations including “mesh” seat backs, which require 80% fewer parts than traditional seats.

The bonnet, roof and boot floor panels, all of which are made from extremely strong recycled honeycomb cardboard are also impressive as they can support a person’s weight. With this drive for weight reduction, the Oli weighs 1000kg, allowing it to achieve a range of 248 miles from a 40kWh battery.

Oli introduces a new interpretation of Citroën’s signature chevron logo, as well as a new, vivid signature colour – infrared.

To welcome Oli into the Citroën family at the Rétromobile Show 2023, it will be surrounded by a number of other iconic vehicles that represent milestones in Citroën’s history.

C4

C4, launched in 1928, propelled Citroën into the modern era with its advanced suspension and innovative engine. It provided a level of comfort that was rarely achieved on a network of roads that were still poorly surfaced.

Model on the stand at the Rétromobile Show: 1929 C4 Torpedo

TRACTION AVANT

The Traction Avant was the first production vehicle to be equipped with a front-wheel drive system, a monocoque structure, hydraulic brakes and four-wheel independent suspension. Launched in 1934, it had the best dynamics of its time – to the delight of its passengers – which is why it came to be nicknamed the “Reine de la Route” (the Queen of the Road).

Model on the stand at the Rétromobile Show: 1937 Traction Avant Cabriolet

CONCEPT C10

Only Citroën would dare put out such a concept in 1956, featuring such audacious and compact architecture that was so light, economical and technically advanced. Inspired by naval aircraft techniques in its design, C10 was eye-catching when it was first unveiled and its shape earned it the friendly nickname of the “water drop”.

Model on the stand at the Rétromobile Show: 1956 C10 concept car (“The Water Drop”)

2 CV

In 1948, the minimalist 2CV arrived in response to strong market demand to be the car for everyone. It was easy to manufacture and repair, as well as being the cheapest car available. In 75 years, it has established itself as a legendary vehicle, embodying the philosophy of Citroën vehicles through its surprising design and versatility.

Model on the stand at the Rétromobile Show: 1990 2 CV 6 Club

AMI 6

Unveiled in 1961, Ami 6 was designed for customers looking for a comfortable saloon less than 4m long, with a spacious interior and a large boot. Citroen’s answer was this famous vehicle with its revolutionary Z-shaped rear – the inverted rear window freed up space for the boot.

Model on the stand at the Rétromobile Show: 1963 Ami 6 Saloon

MEHARI

Mehari celebrates its 55th birthday this year. Lightweight, with a thermoformed tinted plastic body, this meant it could resist scratches and withstand waterjet washes. Its canvas roof and fold-down windscreen mean that it still wins over adventurers today.

Model on the stand at the Rétromobile Show: 1972 Mehari White

CX

CX is famous for its slender and highly aerodynamic design with its large windows and concave rear screen. In 1974, CX was the definitive top-of-the-range car. In the cabin, the futuristic dashboard pushed the ergonomic design of the controls to the extreme by grouping them in a crescent. In recognition of its commercial success, CX was voted ‘Car of the Year’ in 1975.

Model on the stand at the Rétromobile Show: 1989 CX Prestige Phase II

To celebrate the entry of Oli into Citroën’s family, the vehicles on the stand will be dressed in white or red, with some even sporting special modifications for the occasion. C4 Torpedo, Traction Avant Cabriolet and Mehari have been repainted white, while the 2CV features Oli’s “infrared” fabric on its seats.

The B2 autochenille puts on a show

To commemorate the centenary of the first car crossing of the Sahara, a replica of “Scarabée d’or” will be on show at the pre-World War I vehicle stand. The first crossing took place between December 17th 1922 and January 7th, 1923, in Citroën’s Autochenille B2. The replica will be on dynamic display in Hall 1 on each day of the exhibition.

It took three years and 50,000 hours of work for teams from the Arts et Métiers Engineering School and the Château d’Épluches Vocational School For Automotive Engineering to reproduce this replica of the Golden Scarab. The project started in June 2016 with Citroën as a partner, and it was initiated and spearheaded by the Des Voitures & des Hommes society.

Made in Gaul and inspired by the legendary 2CV, make way for the concept chariot!

Featuring solid oak bodywork, a Lutetia canvas roof, wheels made from recycled shields, a boar’s belly suspension system, headlights powered by magical fireflies, a boot forged in Gaulle, and an overall style inspired by the legendary 2CV, this concept car was designed and developed by Citroën for “Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom”, directed by Guillaume Canet and scheduled to be released in French cinemas in February and on Netflix in the UK in the Spring.

Citroën is attending the Rétromobile show with the support of L’Aventure Citroën. L’Aventure Citroën is a non-profit association whose mission is to preserve, develop and promote the heritage of the Citroën brand. You can find out more here: http://www.laventure-association.com

This year’s Rétromobile event is running from 01 – 05 February at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre, Paris. You can view some of the most iconic models from Citroën’s history on the Citroën Origins website: www.citroenorigins.com

SOURCE: Stellantis