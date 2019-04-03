Citroën targets the Indian market

During a press conference which took place today in Chennai (southern India), Linda Jackson, Citroën CEO, officialised the Brand’s arrival in India. This is a major step in Citroën’s internationalisation strategy, which will introduce a range of new models with an international scope in this market. The first of them will be launched by the end of 2021. In addition, the Brand will launch its New C5 Aircross SUV there from 2020.

After the announcement from Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of Groupe PSA, within the framework of the 2nd phase of the Push to Pass plan (26 February – 2018 Financial Results), Linda Jackson, Citroën CEO, officialised the Brand’s arrival in India during a local press conference which took place today in Chennai (southern India). This conference took place in the presence of Carlos Tavares, as well as Emmanuel Delay, Groupe PSA India-Pacific Regional Director and Roland Bouchara, Citroën India Sales and Marketing Director.

A ‘boost’ in the international roll-out of the brand

The Brand will roll out its ‘Inspired by You’ positioning in India, using the same formulas which have brought it success over the last 5 years in Europe (5 years of consecutive growth with market share gain):

A strong and differentiating product offering, bearing a unique design and a benchmark usage comfort, which create value for customers, in order to rise up in an already highly competitive automobile market.

An unrivalled customer experience in the automobile industry (dealer network and approach to marketing, services, digital, etc.).

Price positioning at the heart of the market in India, using a strategy with a high level of local integration (over 90%) based on the two joint venture agreements between the PSA Group and the companies of the CK Birla Group (car assembly & distribution, and production of power trains).

SOURCE: Citroën