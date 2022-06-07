Citroën: Ramping up of production of new C5 Aircross at the factory of Rennes

The production of New C5 Aircross which begun in April 2022, is being ramped up at the factory of Rennes in order to pave the way for the launch of the new model in Europe in June

The New C5 Aircross revealed in January 2022, began its production at the Rennes factory in April 2022, and is quickly being ramped up to prepare for the vehicle’s commercial launch in Europe in June.

C5 Aircross has enjoyed great success since it was unveiled in 2018 and launched in 2019. Today, commercialized in 85 countries and having sold more than 325 000 units, including 245 000 in Europe, C5 Aircross stands out in the highly competitive compact SUV segment thanks to its on-board space, its modularity and specifically its unrivalled comfort.

New Citroën C5 Aircross: a benchmark in terms of comfort and modularity

New C5 Aircross displays a new silhouette that expresses greater power and distinction while embodying a modern and dynamic style. A benchmark in terms of comfort and modularity, the SUV is available in petrol and diesel versions, and a plug-in hybrid version, which currently accounts for 41% of sales.

The combination of Citroën Advanced Comfort® suspensions with Citroën Advanced Comfort® seats, space and unrivalled modularity, as well as driver assistance technologies, such as Highway Driver Assist, transform each journey into a serene and relaxing experience.

Exclusive to Citroën, the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® suspensions ensure that passengers travel in absolute comfort while absorbing imperfections in the road.

C5 Aircross is the only SUV in the segment to offer three individual sliding, reclining and retractable rear seats. Such outstanding modularity is complemented by the most spacious boot volume in its category: from 580 L to 720 L for the petrol and diesel versions and from 460 L to 600 L for the plug-in hybrid version.

The Rennes factory

The factory of Rennes has a place firmly rooted in the heart of Citroën’s history. Having recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, the factory which began production with the Ami 6 in 1961, has seen a large number of Citroën’s emblematic models roll off the production line, from the GS, the BX, the XM, the C5 and the C6, to name but a few. Production of the first C5 Aircross models began in March 2018 and the start of production of the restyled model strengthens a bit more the bond between Citroën and the factory of Rennes.

SOURCE: Stellantis