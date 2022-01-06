Citroën focuses its passenger car offer on ë-Berlingo and ë-SpaceTourer to accelerate the electrification of its range

ë-Berlingo and ë-SpaceTourer, the electric versions of these two models, become the only offer available to order for private customers from the beginning of January 2022

A brand committed to supporting its customers in solutions for the future

From January 2022, all new orders of Berlingo or SpaceTourer will be for the 100% electric version, which becomes the only offer available to order on these two models. A pioneer in the MPV and Leisure Activity vehicle segments, Citroën is shifting its offer on these 2 segments towards an energy of the future that will allow customers to continue to be able to move freely and with controlled cost of use, while taking advantage of the livability and practicality offered by these two lines.

Citroën is therefore making a bold decision as it accelerates the switch-over of these models to electric engines, for the benefit of customers and the environment. This strategy concerns vehicles intended for individuals for Europe (1). The fuel-powered versions will continue to be available on the utility versions and for destinations outside Europe. Note that the Grand C4 SpaceTourer, which can transport up to 7 people, is still included in the range in fuel-powered version.

This decision is the result of a responsible approach on the part of an activist brand that asserts its commitment to the energy transition and wishes to provide its customers with a solution for the future. True to its history, Citroën is daring in the service of mobility, fully committed to the concerns of society.

Models that meet customer usage requirements

The relevance and versatility of the models offered has made it possible to make this switch. Citroën’s electrification strategy focuses on models that offer greater comfort and ease of use, lower costs of use and a reduced environmental impact, while maintaining the quality of on-board space and adaptability that make Berlingo and SpaceTourer historical references in their segment. Citroën also offers a range of connected services such as “Charge my Car” to facilitate the experience in electric mode.

Citroën ë-Berlingo includes all the recognised features of Berlingo, without compromise, adapting to all needs with its spacious interior, adaptability and practicality. ë-Berlingo is available in two lengths for up to seven people. It retains the same generous passenger compartment volume, three independent rear seats, the Modutop® multi-function ceiling space and an opening rear window.

Every journey in a Citroën ë-Berlingo becomes a relaxing experience for everyone on board. The electric engine, with 136 hp and speed of 130 kph, offers a smooth start thanks to immediately available torque. Driving is smooth, vibration-free and silent, with zero CO 2 emissions. The 50 kWh lithium-ion battery on the ë-Berlingo offers range of up to 280 km, so that most daily trips can be made worry-free. It can be recharged up to 80% in 30 minutes on a public fast charging station of up to 100kW, and in nearly 7 hours via a single 7.4kW single-phase wallbox, which can be easily installed by users of Leisure Activity vehicles, who often live in detached homes. The densification of the charging network will satisfy needs for the rare long journeys that may occur during the year.

Citroën ë-SpaceTourer is a large modern, versatile and rewarding minivan, which allows 6 to 9 people to travel hassle-free. With its 3 lengths and its options for interior fittings, it provides a new 100% electric solution for the uses of professionals and “tribes” (families or friends), adding to the qualities of SpaceTourer all the advantages of electric in terms of comfort and responsible and economical driving. It allows great freedom of movement for a large group with its two levels of driving range: nearly 230 km (WLTP cycle) with the 50kWh battery and up to 330 km with the 75kWh battery. It offers the same ease of charging as ë-Berlingo and also offers all the pleasure of driving in electric mode.

With the exception of Switzerland and the Balkan countries

SOURCE: Stellantis