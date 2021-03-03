Citroën C5 Aircross SUV range enjoys CO2 reductions

Committed to the continuous improvement of its vehicles, in particular to reducing their environmental impact, Citroën is pleased to announce reductions of between 1 and 7g/km of CO2 across Citroën C5 Aircross PureTech 130 petrol 6-speed manual and BlueHDi 130 Diesel 8-speed automatic versions.

The changes are effective from March 2021 production, with pricing remaining unchanged in spite of the efficiency benefits. For company car drivers, the lower CO2 emissions result in BIK tax band reductions of up to 2% – as an example, this reduces the cost to a 40% taxpayer by over £208 in the 2021-22 period (when driving a Shine PureTech 130 S&S manual).

In addition to its improved efficiency, the C5 Aircross SUV range benefited from a list price reduction of up to £1,320 in December 2020 under Citroën UK’s ‘Fair Pricing’ policy, which was announced as part of the Citroën ‘Advance UK’ mid-term plan.

Available in a choice of four trim levels, ‘Sense’, ‘Shine’, ‘C-Series’ and ‘Shine Plus’, all C5 Aircross SUV models feature LED headlights and a Citroën Safety Pack (Active Safety Brake and Active Lane Departure Warning) for greater peace-of-mind. Also included are rear parking sensors, 18-inch alloy wheels, DAB radio, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, all as standard.

MODEL RANGE AND PRICING

TRIM ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WLTP CO2 (g/km) Outgoing WLTP CO2 (g/km) New Variance (g/km) BIK% Reduction Sense PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual 145 139 -6 -2% BlueHDi 130 S&S 6-speed manual 130 130 – – BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 automatic 140 138 -2 -1% Shine PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual 146 139 -7 -2% PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 automatic 148 148 – – Plug-in Hybrid ë-EAT8 32 32 – – BlueHDi 130 S&S 6-speed manual 130 130 – – BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 automatic 140 139 -1 -1% C-Series PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual 146 139 -7 -2% Shine Plus PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 automatic 149 149 – – Plug-in Hybrid ë-EAT8 32 32 – – BlueHDi 130 S&S 6-speed manual 131 131 – – BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 automatic 142 140 -2 0%

SOURCE: Citroën