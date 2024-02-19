Citroën: C4 and C4 X embrace 48V hybrid technology: Simplicity, smoothness, and reduced consumption

After the C5 Aircross in late 2023, Citroën introduces the C4 and C4 X Hybrid 136 equipped with the new 48V Hybrid technology

A forerunner in electric vehicles within the C segment, alongside efficient petrol and Diesel engines, Citroën introduces the Hybrid 136 on the C4 and C4 X models. This hybridization allows for combining the benefits of petrol and electric power. Built on the compact and lightweight 48V Hybrid technology, it consists of a 48V battery that recharges during certain driving phases, a 136 hp (100 kW) 3-cylinder petrol engine of new generation specifically designed to adapt to this hybrid system, coupled with the new electrified ë-DCS6 dual-clutch gearbox incorporating a 21 kW electric motor ë-Motor produced in France.

Simple and smooth in its operation, without the need for recharging, the Hybrid 136 offers comfort and versatility while reducing its emissions and consumption by nearly 20% compared to an equivalent petrol version. Capable of completing up to 50% of urban journeys in electric mode, emission-free, it thus presents all the benefits of electric driving, from ease of use to the ability to drive in low-emission zones, to reducing taxes imposed on petrol models in certain countries. With the Hybrid 136, C4 and C4 X offer a particularly homogeneous and attractive synthesis, emphasizing simplicity and serenity on board. This Hybrid 136 version is available starting from €33,200 for the C4 and €33,900 for the C4 X.

Reducing fuel consumption while increasing comfort and convenience

With this new hybrid powertrain, Citroën offers a new electrified alternative that provides the comfort of purely electric driving, fuel savings, and reduced CO 2 emissions, all while managing costs effectively.

The opportunity to drive electric in the city: The C4 and C4 X Hybrid 136 can drive in electric mode in urban areas, on gentle roads, or during manoeuvers. In urban areas, this hybrid version can complete up to 50% of journeys entirely electrically, emission-free, and vibration-free. Thanks to the benefits of purely electric driving, onboard well-being is enhanced during daily city or highway commutes.

Reduced fuel consumption : The Hybrid 48V technology optimizes the performance and fuel consumption of the C4 and C4 X, enabling an average fuel economy of 1 liter/100 km (20%) compared to the PureTech 130 EAT8 petrol engine. It’s noteworthy that this powertrain has very interesting efficiency in urban driving conditions with an average fuel economy saving reaching almost 30%.

Reduced CO 2 emissions : It also has a positive impact on CO 2 emissions, which are reduced by up to -20% (more than 25g) compared to the PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 petrol engine. With 107g of CO 2 /km (according to the WLTP mixed cycle and version), the C4 and C4 X offer the freedom to drive without constraints and freely in many areas applying circulation restrictions.

Simplicity and pleasure : The hybrid driving of this new version on the C4 and C4 X provides great ease of use with its two engines, electric and thermal, which work together or separately, automatically, smoothly, and without driver intervention. And in case of strong accelerations, the electric motor delivers additional power of 9 kW (about 12 hp), ensuring permanent ease of use by guaranteeing dynamic performance.

With a battery that recharges automatically when the car decelerates, this new powertrain enhances everyday ease of use and will appeal to customers who want to access electric driving while bypassing the constraint of recharging.”

Description of the new 48V hybrid technology

Thanks to this Hybrid 48V technology, mixed or fully electric driving times are optimized for greater driving comfort and reduced fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions. This lightweight and compact hybridization system is based on:

A new generation of 1.2 PureTech petrol engine, specifically developed (40% of the parts are new) for hybridization, featuring 3 cylinders and 1199 cm3, a power output of 136 hp (100 kW) at 5500 rpm, and a torque of 230 Nm at 1750 rpm. The choice of a variable geometry turbocharger and a timing chain contributes to its performance and robustness. Meeting Euro 6.4 standards and operating according to the Miller cycle, the engine has improved thermal efficiency to reduce CO2 emissions.

A synchronous permanent magnet electric motor, capable of delivering peak power and torque of 21 kW (28 hp) and 55 Nm. It handles the electric operation of the C4 and C4 X for low torque demands, at low speeds, during maneuvers, or decelerations, and assists the thermal engine during startup. It also serves as a charge generator for the battery during deceleration, thus reducing brake wear.

A belt starter, powered by 48V, used to start the thermal engine quickly and responsively.

A new electrified gearbox, ë-DCS6, a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission without torque interruption, also specifically designed for hybrid technology. Gear changes are shorter, providing a more comfortable driving experience. The electric motor, inverter, and controller are integrated, optimizing space under the engine hood.

A 48V Lithium-Ion battery with an available capacity of 432 Wh installed under the left front seat, thus without impacting trunk volume or interior space.

Furthermore, thanks to a voltage converter, some of the electricity produced by the 48V electric motor is converted to 12V to power the car’s equipment, allowing for two distinct electrical systems.

Energy to suit everyone, comfort for all

Launched respectively in 2021 and 2023, and sold in Europe in 2023 with 58,740 and 11,350 units respectively, the C4 and C4 X are two family sedans that stand out with a silhouette concept combining the status of a sedan, the dynamism of a coupe for the C4, and a fastback for the C4 X, and the modernity borrowed from SUV codes. They offer a unique onboard comfort experience that turns every journey into a moment of smoothness and tranquility thanks, among other things, to Citroën Advanced Comfort suspensions, Advanced Comfort seats, steering adjustment, acoustic softness, and interior space.

This feeling is reinforced in the electric versions, which bring even more fluidity and silence while driving. Citroën, a pioneer in the C segment in terms of electric offerings, has opted for reasonably sized batteries, which are less costly and lighter, favoring reduced consumption. With an effective charging capacity of 100 kW, they are perfectly suited for daily trips and capable of handling long journeys without stress. This offering complements efficient petrol and diesel thermal offerings, allowing customers to enjoy onboard comfort and distinctive design while choosing the energy source that best suits their needs. Electric versions represent 25% of C4 sales and 35% of C4 X sales in Europe.

With the Hybrid 136 on the C4 and C4 X, Citroën offers an electrified mobility solution combining simplicity, energy performance, and a unique comfort experience within an accessible budget.

