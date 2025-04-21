Cimcorp enters the EV-battery manufacturing market

Cimcorp, a pioneer in intralogistics automation, is targeting the electric vehicle battery-manufacturing sector, as the global group continues to grow

Cimcorp, a pioneer in intralogistics automation, is targeting the electric vehicle battery-manufacturing sector, as the global group continues to grow.

The launch into this new market is being made in partnership with Cimcorp’s parent company, Murata Machinery Ltd., and sister company, AGVE – a leading AGV supplier, headquartered in Sweden and with operations worldwide.

“Last year, one in five new cars worldwide was an electric vehicle, and the growth has been significant,” says Cimcorp’s CEO, Veli-Matti Hakala. “The supply chain for electric vehicle batteries needs to be strengthened to support this growth and its opportunities. Our automation solutions help streamline and increase production as planned.” Veli-Matti Hakala, CEO of Cimcorp

Cimcorp’s robotic and automated handling technologies – which have been powering the logistics within tire factories since 1991 – are being offered to EV-battery manufacturers in gigafactories across Europe, with negotiations already underway with key players in the sector.

Buffer warehouses

Cimcorp’s automation is ideal for handling the various process steps required in EV-battery production – from receipt of raw materials through electrode manufacturing, cell assembly, formation & aging and shipping. The company can provide automated buffer warehouses between the various processes – at both ambient and high temperatures – as well as AGVs, conveyor systems and gantry robots for moving materials to and from the various process machines, including clean and dry room areas.

In the buffer warehouses, materials, components or finished cells are stored on pallets, which are handled by automatic stacker cranes operating at heights up to 40m. Each store features a Warehouse Control System to take care of the material movements, with Cimcorp also able to provide integrated execution software to ensure efficient, real-time control of all operations.

Robotic handling

Cimcorp’s robotic expertise comes into play in the formation & aging areas, which feature a large number of process steps, as finished products are charged and tested multiple times. Here, Cimcorp’s gantry robots provide an error-free handling solution that offers unique benefits for the EV-battery industry. Operating on overhead gantries, the robots leave the floor below free of obstructions, unlike conventional rail-guided vehicles (RGVs). This is an important advantage, enabling operators to move freely around the layout and improving access, which helps to mitigate fire risks. The intelligent robots adapt rapidly and automatically to the evolving pattern of material movements required for efficient production.

Integration and software

With considerable experience in the integration of automated systems within production environments, Cimcorp offers battery manufacturers a single point of contact for seamless delivery of intralogistics automation across multiple factory areas. In addition, Cimcorp’s proven software links the various subsystems, not only keeping a record of all manufacturing data – ensuring traceability for raw materials, components and products – but also providing visibility for all areas at a glance. Having a clear view of operations in real time allows manufacturers to react more efficiently to any production interruptions, resulting in less downtime.

SOURCE: Cimcorp