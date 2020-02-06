Chrysler Pacifica reaches new pinnacle, offering all-wheel-drive capability, utility-vehicle-inspired updates and the most standard safety features in the industry

The Chrysler brand is taking the Windy City by storm at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, introducing the new-for-2021 Chrysler Pacifica and setting a new standard in the class by delivering available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability combined with class-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating and more standard safety features than any other vehicle in the industry, all wrapped in a refreshed exterior and interior design.

“Through 37 years and more than 15 million minivans sold, Chrysler has defined the minivan segment, and we plan to continue redefining it with the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “Not only does this new Pacifica look more capable, it is more capable. It delivers more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry, offers class-leading AWD capability paired with Stow ‘n Go, a new customizable Uconnect 5 system that is five times faster, and you can even take Alexa along for the ride and see into rear-facing child seats with the new FamCAM™. We also have the new top-of-the-line Pinnacle™ model, and Pacifica is still the only hybrid in the segment. Whatever the challenge, Pacifica offers solutions.”

The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica offers the most advanced AWD system in its class and is the only vehicle to offer AWD along with Stow ‘n Go seating. The seamless, fully automatic AWD system is the only vehicle in the segment capable of transferring all available engine torque to the rear wheels, or whichever wheels have more available traction. The Pacifica AWD system is also able to sense and stop the drive shaft from spinning when AWD is not required, a class-exclusive feature in the segment that improves efficiency and reduces emissions.

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will also offer 97 standard safety features – the most standard safety features in the industry. New LED lights and Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB) – both offered for the first time in the class as standard equipment – join Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, Rear Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Full Stop, electronic stability control (ESC), Forward Collision Warning with Full Stop, Lane Departure Warning, eight airbags and more as standard safety features. All told, the Pacifica features 116 standard and available safety and security features.

The Pacifica’s new exterior design expression is much more deeply sculpted, athletic and modern in character, with utility-vehicle-inspired design cues. A new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model sets a new standard in the segment with a sophisticated, luxurious interior that incorporates a new integrated Ultra console — the most functional center console in its class — and elite appointments, such as quilted Nappa Caramel leather seats with new matching lumbar comfort pillows.

SOURCE: FCA