Christian Senger becomes Brand Board of Management Member for new Digital Car & Services function

Christian Senger (44) becomes the Member of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars Board of Management with responsibility for the new Digital Car & Services function effective March 1, 2019. He has also been appointed Head of the Digital Car & Services function for the Group. Senger thus assumes overall responsibility for the coordination and design of the Volkswagen Group’s digital activities, including software.

Dr. Herbert Diess, Volkswagen CEO, commented: “The share of software in vehicles is surging, it accounts for an ever-growing proportion of total value added, and therefore has a significant impact on the performance and characteristics of our vehicles. That is why we are fundamentally strengthening software development at Volkswagen. Christian Senger will vigorously drive this forward in his new function.”

The new Board function is tasked with bundling software activities and strengthening the digital overall experience through the customer-centric development of Group brands. Senger therefore holds responsibility for a Group-wide “software stack” spanning all vehicle domains and mobility services aimed at giving Group-wide collaboration on software concepts and intelligent mobility concepts a powerful and future-proof foundation. At the same time, Volkswagen is to become a particularly attractive employer for digital experts and talents.

Christian Senger previously headed the Volkswagen brand’s e-Mobility Product Line; he took charge of setting up this line and was instrumental in driving the brand’s electric offensive forward. He was responsible for the MEB, the modular electric toolkit, and for the vehicles belonging to the ID. family. Prior to joining Volkswagen in 2016, the mechanical engineering graduate held several senior management roles, including responsibility for Systems & Technology at Continental Automotive GmbH, New Vehicle Concepts & Special Vehicles, Energy Management, and Total Vehicle Concepts Engineering at BMW AG.

Christian Senger’s successor as Head of the e-Mobility Product Line is to be decided shortly.

More information: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/car-become-software-product-herbert-diess/

SOURCE: Volkswagen