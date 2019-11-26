Chevrolet new Onix hatchback tops in safety, while Mitsubishi L200 disappoints with zero stars

The New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean, Latin NCAP, ninth set of results of 2019 was released today with the New Onix Hatchback version scoring five stars for adult and child occupants with Pedestrian Protection and Electronic Stability Control as standard. The Mitsubishi L200 shows an embarrassing zero stars for Adult Occupant Protection.

The Chevrolet New Onix Hatchback, manufactured in Brazil, achieved five stars for Adult and Child Occupant Protection plus a Latin NCAP Advanced Awards for its Pedestrian Protection, the same result as the New Onix Plus introduced two months ago. The recently launched Chevrolet New Onix Hatchback offers Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and 6 airbags as standard: two frontal, two side body plus two curtain airbags. The New Onix Plus showed good performance in frontal, side and side pole impact for adult and child occupant protection. Chevrolet recommended to install both child dummies facing rearwards, following the latest global best practice. This was confirmed with high protection scores in the dynamic test for child occupants. The New Onix Hatchback offers Seatbelt Reminders (SBR) as standard in front and in the rear seats, which is a very relevant equipment not yet that common in Latin America. Moreover the New Onix hatchback offers Pedestrian Protection as standard, according to United Nations Regulation and this relevant safety characteristic made the model earn a Latin NCAP Advanced Award.

As the Chevrolet New Onix Hatchback has a different wheel base than the Onix Plus (sedan version), after confirming that both cars are the same in the front until the B-pillar and in its platform, Latin NCAP assessed the hatchback for the side impact test and considered the results of the frontal and pole impact protection of the Sedan version. After detailed analysis, the rating was extended for the hatchback version as well. The New Chevrolet Onix Hatchback, that aims to substitute in the market the best-selling model in Brazil and in the region, is another milestone in vehicle safety offered in Latin America with a popular model offering such a high level of basic safety equipment.

The Mitsubishi L200 pick up achieved zero stars for Adult Occupant Protection and two stars for Child Occupant Protection. The latest version of the best-selling pick-up in Chile is available in the market without airbags, Seatbelt Reminders and ESC. The model scored zero stars for adult occupant protection due to the high probability of life threatening injuries at a crash at only 64km/h. The L200 showed an unstable structure and footwell rupture. Following the recommendation of the car manufacturer, the CRS were installed using seatbelts instead of recommending ISOFIX CRS to be used with the ISOFIX anchorages available in the car as standard. The CRS offered low protection for the 3 years old dummy. Still in 2019, the L200 offers a version with lap belts in the rear centre seating position still in 2019. Considering Mitsubishi’s models tested by Latin NCAP it is clear that Child Occupant Protection does not appear to be a priority for this manufacturer.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Global NCAP