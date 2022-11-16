Chevrolet and Nissan join Latin NCAP’s new 5 stars club

The New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean, Latin NCAP, fourth publication for 2022 shows encouraging 5 star results for the Nissan Qashqai and the Chevrolet Tracker, demonstrating serious commitment towards safer vehicles in the region by these manufacturers.

The Chevrolet Tracker, produced in Brazil and Argentina, with 6 airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard achieved 5 stars with a warning note regarding a fire incident. The popular SUV achieved 91.07% in Adult Occupant, 91.84% in Child Occupant, 54.14% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users and 83.18% in Safety Assist. The car was tested in frontal impact, side impact, side pole impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) city and interurban, Speed Assist, Blind Spot Detection and ESC.

After the side pole impact test, there was fire noticed on the un-crashed side of the vehicle, in the pretensioner area, and a difficulty in releasing the seat belt. Latin NCAP made public this event. The manufacturer was immediately notified about the incident, investigated the occurrence, discovered a non-conformity and launched a safety recall on April 2022, in all affected markets. Latin NCAP aims to focus on the root cause, the OEM’s experience leads to the opinion that aiming to the effects resulting from the fire is the right solution. Although the OEM’s decision is not in line with Latin NCAP’s recommendation, Latin NCAP acknowledges the OEM’s responsibility and accountability.

The Nissan Qashqai, produced in the United Kingdom, with 6 airbags and ESC as standard, achieved 5 stars. Nissan’s SUV achieved 93.65% in Adult Occupant, 92.02% in Child Occupant, 53.65% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users and 85.93% in Safety Assist. The car was tested in frontal impact, side impact, side pole impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) city and interurban, Speed Assist and ESC.

Latin NCAP tests the most basic passive safety specification of the models and recommends consumers to buy the versions of these two models equipped with tested good performing ADAS technologies.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP said: “Latin NCAP welcomes Chevrolet and Nissan actions towards safer vehicles in the region. Latin NCAP encourages these and all other manunfacturers to also bring 5 star performances to more popular models and show all consumers their benefits in Latin NCAP’s tests. Cooperation with GM was remarkable at all times and we hope that with all other car makers, if needed, the cooperation will reach the same level. Vehicle safety labelling, including the Latin NCAP star rating, is an effective mechanism to overcome some market limitations aiming to have more independently and better informed consumers, choosing safer cars at the same time that car manufacturers voluntary improve their models”.

Stephan Brodziak, Latin NCAP Chairman said: “These two results show that it is possible to offer models with five-star safety levels in the region and we hope that they will encourage other manufacturers to follow the footsteps of Nissan, Chevrolet and previously Volkswagen. Despite the lack of strong safety regulations in the region and independent information through Latin NCAP stars labeling vehicles, we see that manufacturers are demonstrating their commitment to safer vehicles. Some manufacturers have the capacity and the will to offer safer vehicles, it remains for the governments of the region to also assume the same commitment. It is time for consumers in our region to receive equal treatment in reference to the protection performance that brands offer as a standard in the vehicles they sell in other regions”.

Chevrolet Tracker (6 airbags)

The frontal and side impact showed adequate to good protection for the adults, the structure and footwell were rated as stable. Side pole impact showed marginal to good protection and whiplash protection was good. Child occupant showed full protection in the dynamic tests and full score in the Child Restraint Systems (CRS) installation. Pedestrian protection was acceptable in the head impact areas, and lower leg areas but showed poor protection in the upper leg impact areas. The car does not offer Autonomous Emergency Braking for Vulnerable Road Users (AEB VRU) even as optional to compensate the low score in pedestrian protection of the lower leg. The car offers standard Seat Belt Reminder (SBR) in front and second row and speed limitation assistance. The Tracker also offers Blind Spot Detection (BSD), AEB city and intercity showing good performance and meeting Latin NCAP availability requirements. The standard ESC showed good performance and reached 95 km/h and 70 km/h maximum speed in the ADAC and Moose tests respectively.

Nissan Qashqai (6 airbags)

The frontal impact showed adequate to good protection for the adults, the structure and footwell were rated as stable. Side impact showed good protection and side pole impact showed adequate to good protection and whiplash protection was marginal. Child occupant almost achieved full protection in the dynamic tests and full score in CRS installation. Pedestrian protection was adequate and good for most of head impact points but showed poor protection in the edge of the hood added to a poor protection in the upper leg and good protection to the lower leg areas. The car does not offer AEB VRU for the Latin American market that could compensate the score in pedestrian protection. The car offers standard SBR in front and second row and speed limitation assistance. The Qashqai offers AEB city and intercity showing good performance and meeting Latin NCAP availability requirements. The standard ESC showed good performance and reached 85 km/h and 65 km/h maximum speed in the ADAC and Moose test respectively.

SOURCE: Global NCAP