Charging with high power: Webasto manufactures fast charging systems for Charge-V

Webasto and Charge-V sign agreement to manufacture fast charging systems, beginning 2023

Top-100 automotive supplier Webasto will manufacture intelligent fast charging systems, or High-Power Chargers (HPC), for Munich-based company Charge-V, commencing January 2023. Representatives of both companies signed a corresponding four-year contract in mid-October.

The charging systems will be assembled according to Charge-V’s specifications at Webasto’s Schierling plant in Bavaria, Germany, where preparations for commissioning a dedicated assembly line are currently underway.

“As one of the leading suppliers of wallboxes and mobile charging solutions in Europe, we have set ourselves the goal of giving our customers the best possible support on their way to an electric future,” said Ralf Leist, head of Business Unit Charging, Europe, for Webasto. “We need a fast charging network throughout Europe to successfully and rapidly advance the transportation revolution, and our collaboration with Charge-V enables us to actively drive this expansion.”

“With Webasto, we have a successful and established partner at our side. Both our companies will benefit mutually from our joint know-how. This allows us to offer our customers future-proof solutions in the field of charging infrastructure,” said Christopher Lehne, COO at Charge-V GmbH.

Each system comprises a “Master 480,” a modular power unit from which up to three DC charging points can each be supplied with up to 160 kilowatts (kW). The chargers are equipped with both a DC connection and a 22 kW AC charging point. This means users can charge using AC and DC power at the same station in parallel. Beginning in 2024, Webasto will also take over production of the “All-in-One,” a charging solution that has two DC outputs, offering up to 400 kW.

The HPC’s high output allows vehicles to be charged rapidly and to cover longer distances. All charging points can be combined with a storage battery connected to the grid and a photovoltaic system. The high-power chargers comply with calibration regulations and are suitable for public spaces, companies with electric vehicle fleets, and gas stations, among others. Payment is made using an EC card, credit card, RFID or via the app. These are some of the ways Charge-V’s charging systems are a key part of the eMobility transformation.

Production of approximately 30,000 units is planned for the project period, during which Webasto can flexibly adapt its production capacity to meet the customer’s needs or demands.

By collaborating with Charge-V, Webasto is continuing to consistently advance its transformation and further expand its electromobility solutions. Alongside wallboxes, mobile chargers, and – in the future – fast charging systems, Webasto also produces battery systems for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

SOURCE: Webasto