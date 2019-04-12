CEVA Logistics renews contract with FCA until 2022

CEVA Logistics, one of the world’s leading supply chain management companies, is further consolidating its partnership with Fiat Chrysler Automotive (FCA) in Brazil by renewing its existing business partnership with the awarding of additional four and a half year contract.

The partnership between CEVA and FCA has stretched across 21 years and includes aftermarket operations to service more than 500 Fiat dealers throughout Brazil.

CEVA’s services are concentrated at FCA’s facility at Betim (MG) comprising a 98,000 sqm facility with a production capacity of 180,000 outbound lines per month. The renewed contract will be maintained for an additional four and a half years for both warehouse and outbound transportation. In addition to the renewal, CEVA has been awarded additional business, including outbound transportation for the south region in Brazil.

To successfully fulfil this renewed and extended contract, CEVA will employ a team of more than 450 people.

“We have created a compelling solution for FCA and its dealer network. It is a great honour to continue expanding our partnership with such a strategic customer. The outcome of these negotiations is the result of our commitment to consistently delivering operational excellence and continuous improvement to FCA. It also reinforces our presence in aftermarket solutions related to the automotive sector,” explains Daniel Cortazzo, Senior Manager Business Development for Automotive and Industrial sectors at CEVA in Brazil.

FCA designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles and related parts and services, components and production systems worldwide through 159 manufacturing facilities, 87 R&D centers, dealers and distributors in more than 140 countries. Its stable of brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Ram, Maserati and Mopar, the parts and service brand. FCA represents 17.5% of total national vehicles market in Brazil.

SOURCE: CEVA Logistics