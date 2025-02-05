CEVA Logistics boosts low carbon fleet with 23 electric trucks in Europe

With a fleet of more than 1,100 low carbon vehicles, CEVA is advancing toward its goal of reducing environmental impact of transport

CEVA Logistics, a global leader in third-party logistics, announced today that it is adding 23 electric trucks to replace diesel vehicles for collection and distribution operations in France, Belgium and the Netherlands. By strengthening its fleet of low carbon vehicles, CEVA is advancing toward its goal of being net zero by 2050.

Reinforced electric fleet

Leveraging alternative fuels and electric vehicles is one of the three main pillars of CEVA’s near-term strategy to reach its goal of net zero by 2050. The acquisition of the 23 new electric trucks, which aim to reduce the environmental impact of its road transport activities, brings the total number of electric trucks and vans to 541. The low carbon fleet of vehicles is used for CEVA’s groupage transport (LTL), collection, and urban delivery operations, but also for special projects such as the ECTN [1].

The new vehicles, including 21 straight trucks weighing 7.5, 16 and 19 tons, as well as two road tractors, will carry out collection and distribution rounds from eight of CEVA’s Ground operation sites in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

CEVA, one of the 80 winners of the first round of the “Ecosystems of Electric Heavy Vehicles” project, received financial support from the ADEME [2] for the purchase of the 21 trucks that will operate in France.

The commissioning of these new electric vehicles began at the end of 2024 and will continue through the first half of 2025. The new trucks will reduce CO2 emissions by 984 tons, bringing the annual level of CO2 emission reduction to more than 38,300 tons across CEVA’s fleet of more than 1,100 low carbon vehicles.

Network equipped with charging stations

CEVA prepared for the arrival of these new vehicles by installing charging stations at its facilities in Lille, Rouen, Gennevilliers, Bordeaux, Lyon and Avignon, France, as well as Oosterhout, in the Netherlands, and Braine l’Alleud, in Belgium. The 85 needed charging stations were deployed for the charging of these electric trucks, but also to offer the possibility of recharging light vehicles at the facilities. With these additions, CEVA has a network of more than 300 charging stations installed in France and 1,035 worldwide.

Cédric Chacon, Europe Ground & Rail Product Leader at CEVA Logistics, said, “By strengthening the fleet for our ground operations with an additional 23 electric trucks, we are progressing in our journey towards more sustainable logistics, which we believe includes the use of electric or low carbon vehicles. This investment illustrates one of the fundamental pillars of our CSR strategy, ‘Acting for the Planet,’ and demonstrates our desire to offer sustainable transport solutions to our customers.”

(1) European Clean Transport Network

(2) Agence de l’environnement et de la maîtrise de l’énergie (France)

SOURCE: CEVA Logistics