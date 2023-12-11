Celebrate the Chrysler 300 legacy with new merchandise from the Chrysler Store by Amazon

Chrysler brand is commemorating the nearly 70-year legacy of the Chrysler 300 and Chrysler 300C with a new merchandise collection, available at the Chrysler Store by Amazon, featuring apparel for men and women, as well as vintage designed posters that celebrate the Chrysler 300 and its iconic legacy in the automotive world

Chrysler brand is commemorating the nearly 70-year legacy of the Chrysler 300 and Chrysler 300C with a new merchandise collection, available at the Chrysler Store by Amazon, featuring apparel for men and women, as well as vintage designed posters that celebrate the Chrysler 300 and its iconic legacy in the automotive world.

First introduced in 1955 and reborn in 2005, the Chrysler 300 has represented iconic American luxury and performance for decades. The Chrysler 300C arrived in 1957, marking a milestone for the 300 line, powered by a standard-equipment 392-cubic-inch, 375-horsepower HEMI® engine. Both the Chrysler 300 and 300C production will end following the 2023 model year.

“Through an incredible 70-year legacy, the Chrysler 300 and Chrysler 300C epitomize true American luxury, elegant style, sophistication and powerful performance,” said Kim Adams House, head of licensing, merchandising and multicultural marketing. “This new line of merchandise offers our owners and fans the opportunity to commemorate these incomparable and extraordinary vehicles while also showcasing their pride and appreciation.”

The new 300 merchandise collection features the performance and detailed craftsmanship that comes with the Chrysler 300.

To fully immerse consumers in all things Chrysler brand, the Chrysler Store by Amazon hosts hundreds of options for authentic licensed gear and merchandise for Chrysler brand fans and followers and features apparel for men, women and kids, home gear, drinkware and accessories.

