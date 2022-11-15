CECRA welcomes the Euro 7 proposal setting more ambitious vehicle emission standards

On November 10th, the European Commission published its proposal for the new Euro 7 emissions standard for cars, vans, lorries and buses.

On November 10th, the European Commission published its proposal for the new Euro 7 emissions standard for cars, vans, lorries and buses. The proposal sets out provisions and requirements on vehicle emissions and battery durability and aims at ensuring the internal coherence of the system of emission type-approvals.

CECRA welcomes the Commission’s efforts in continuing proposing solutions to reduce pollutant emissions. Actions must be taken to limit the impact of the environment. Euro 7 will undoubtedly contribute to a more sustainable automotive industry and reduce pollutant emissions.

Besides Euro 7, CECRA urges policymakers to focus on measures that would accelerate fleet renewal by offering European buyers incentives to ensure a smooth transition to zero-emission vehicles. This with a clear impact on both air quality and reduced CO2 emissions.

The proposal will now be examined by the European Parliament and Council. CECRA will thoroughly examine the impact it might have on its sector and will closely follow up the discussions held within the Parliament and Council.

Once the Regulation adopted, the date for entry into force is July 1 2025 for cars and vans and July 1 2027 for new heavy-duty vehicles.

SOURCE: CECRA