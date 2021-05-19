CAPAS 2021 opens tomorrow with a new zone to drive automotive industry development in Southwest China

The Chengdu International Trade Fair for Automotive Parts and Aftermarket Services (CAPAS) opens tomorrow (20 May 2021) at the Chengdu Century City New International Exhibition and Convention Center

The Chengdu International Trade Fair for Automotive Parts and Aftermarket Services (CAPAS) opens tomorrow (20 May 2021) at the Chengdu Century City New International Exhibition and Convention Center. The three-day fair sets to host 535 exhibitors across 40,000 sqm of exhibition space, and acts as a gateway for business exchange, network expansion and investment. It spotlights developments in the regional automotive market in line with the Chengdu-Chongqing developmental plan, as well as opportunities in new energy, connected mobility and the aftermarket.

In recent years, the Chinese Government initiated a strategic plan to generate synergy between Chengdu and Chongqing, moving Southwest China towards an internationally-recognised automotive cluster. As an influential regional trade fair, CAPAS responds to the call for growth in the auto industry and consumer market by debuting the Chengdu-Chongqing Dual-city Economic Rim zone, composed of key brands from SichuanandChongqing.

A collection of exhibitor from Sichuan and Chongqing

The automobile industry is one of Sichuan’s key economic pillars. This year, 15 provincial cities such as Guangan, Leshan, Luzhou, Mianyang, Nanchong, Neijiang, Suining, Yibin and Ziyang make up the Sichuan area. Exhibiting brands include the likes of Huayu Vehicle Leaf Spring, Jan-an Rear Axle, Jinhong Crankshaft, Safine Precision. Here, they will highlight the province’s capabilities in automotive manufacturing with a full showcase of related parts and components. The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Sichuan Council (CCPIT-Sichuan) also mobilises its extensive network as companies from Guangzhou, Tianjin and other cities set to explore prospects in the region.

Similarly, the Chongqing area also reflects its strong automotive abilities. The city has more than a thousand parts manufacturers that fulfil over 70 percent of local demand[1]. With this, the area brings together companies from manufacturing right through to the aftermarket including Chongqing Hongyu Friction Products, Chongqing Kangsite New Material, Chongqing Yirui Auto Parts and more. They will cover a wide range of brakes, clutches, sealants accessories, fuel injection parts, shock absorbers, seats and spare parts, fasteners, lighting systems and car care solutions.

Enhanced zones elevate the overall sourcing experience

CAPAS also enhances its other six themed zones to reflect evolving market needs. These include Parts & Components, Accessories & Customising, Repair / Supply Chain & Chain Stores, Commercial Vehicle, Tyres and New Energy & Connected Mobility.

Across these zones, visitors will find a number of globally-established brands like 3M, Botny, CSEMA, Dayco, DGG, ExxonMobil, Foton, Huiyuan, Jiaka, Jrone, LUKOIL, Ruili, Shenghuabo, Sofima, Sontian, Yihong, Zero Mileage Lubricant, Zhongde and ZX Shock. Together, their comprehensive range of products and services boost the show’s position as a vibrant business platform for the aftermarket.

Further to this, the Commercial Vehicle zone echoes the growing demand for logistics across the region and will delve into two market areas showing high growth potential in the region. These include a variety of services and multinational brands that operate in the local industry. ConMet, CRS, Dayco, ExxonMobil, Foton, Garrett, Gates, Mattrio Software, Tiannake, Yinhe Power will showcase new services for commercial vehicles, operational data management solutions and training opportunities that can improve efficiency and profitability. Furthermore, new vehicle models such as Hongyan Truck, Hyundai XCIENT, SINOTRUCK’s Hohan and Howo will be showcased with special offers.

Up-to-date fringe events vitalise the show

Fairgoers will find a line-up of 12 fringe events. Onsite-to-online conferences, seminars and presentations will explore the opportunities in the Southwest China market. The show also offers vocational training and sharing sessions with research and development institutes that specialise in powertrains and outsourcing parts manufacturing.

For example, topics in the ever-popular Southwest Automotive Aftermarket Summit 2021will touch upon the role of the Dual Circulation policy in Chengdu-Chongqing’s aftermarket, as well as current developments and potential in the Southwest region. Players from national and regional chain stores, Carzone, DGG and Shell Workshop will discuss how to integrate distribution channels, capital management, and talent in business practices that can benefit players along the value chain.

The China New Energy Vehicle International Cooperation Conference and Automotive Digitalisation Forum 2021 will examine cross-sector integration by embracing the automotive digitalisation roadmap. It is set to explore how to adopt a technology-oriented approach and boost synergy across sectors in the supply chain. A representative from the State Information Center of China will share forward-looking opportunities for digitalisation in the automotive industry. In addition, carmakers such as Beijing Auto, Dassault, Huawei and Weltmeister will also review environment protection and the benefits of digitalisation in company transformation and automobile consumption.

In line with cross-sector integration and digitalisation, the Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Summit 2021 will probe future technological developments in the sector, as well as parts and accessories, and value-added services. It will pinpoint several key areas about operating environment of products and distribution channels, optimisation of the supply chain, the management of distribution channels for parts manufacturers, cost efficiency for fleet management and maintenance, along with the outcome of increased demand for logistics services.

Elsewhere, the Car Customising Festival, the show’s highly-anticipated automotive cultural event targets the customising, self-driving and motorsports markets in Southwest China. It will feature customised car displays and customising workshopsto help mirror trends like automotive personalisation amongst young drivers. In these dedicated workshops, fleets and racing clubs such as UP, Nanchang University Fleet and Fujiwara Tofu Shop will talk about performance upgrade, online racing competitions (e-sports), self-driving lifestyles, the backstory of the racing club Fujiwara Tofu Shop, and the development of a car culture in China.

Other highlighted events include:

Profitable Services, New Products and New Business Models for Car Wash and Beauty Training Conference

CAPAS 520 Shopping Festival

A Case Study from Automotive Parts Suppliers in Digital Transformation

VIP Buyers Business Matching Programme

Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Rim Automotive Aftermarket New Energy Technology Talent Development Exchange Meeting

