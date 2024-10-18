Ram has repositioned starting prices of its Ram 1500 lineup for the 2025 model year with a reduction of $4,000 for all models (excluding RHO), offering Canadian customers greater value in its benchmark leading vehicles that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. Beginning with the Ram 1500 Tradesman, which has a new, all-in starting price of $58,740 ($56,445 MSRP, plus additional fees) that provides an attainable entry-level price point.

“We know how important Ram trucks are to the Canadian market and we intentionally reduced pricing on the new 2025 Ram 1500 to offer tremendous savings and value for Canadian consumers. Our class leading lineup of half-ton trucks feature the award winning, more powerful, and efficient all-new 3.0-litre Hurricane family of engines,” said Chris Feuell, CEO of Ram and Chrysler brands. “Our new pricing, together with all of the exceptional enhancements being delivered on the new 2025 Ram 1500 are improving Ram’s competitive position in the marketplace. This is highlighted by advanced durability, technology and safety with innovative features and new Luxury Tungsten and Rebel Sport Trucks, now at a more attractive value.”Canadian pricing for 2025 Ram 1500 (includes $2,195 destination fee and $100 federal A/C tax):

Model Cab Price TRADESMAN QUAD CAB $58,740 BIG HORN QUAD CAB $62,240 TRADESMAN CREW CAB SWB $60,240 TRADESMAN CREW CAB LWB $65,535 BIG HORN CREW CAB SWB $63,740 BIG HORN CREW CAB LWB $69,035 SPORT CREW CAB SWB $74,240 SPORT CREW CAB LWB $75,740 REBEL CREW CAB SWB $76,240 LARAMIE CREW CAB SWB $80,740 LARAMIE CREW CAB LWB $82,240 LIMITED CREW CAB SWB $93,240 LIMITED CREW CAB LWB $94,740 TUNGSTEN CREW CAB SWB $106,240

Ram is committed to innovation and powertrain leadership with a lineup that consists of anything and everything truck buyers want. The 2025 Ram 1500 offers customers three engine options, including the award winning, all-new 3.0-litre Hurricane and 3.0-litre Hurricane High Output Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engines from the Stellantis Hurricane Twin-turbo family, the most powerful six cylinders in the segment, and the award-winning 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6 eTorque. The all-new 3.0-litre Hurricane engine is rated at 420 horsepower and 469 lb.-ft. of torque, while the High Output engine is rated at 540 horsepower and 521 lb.-ft. of torque. Capability includes a maximum towing capacity of 5,253 kilograms (11,580 pounds), a maximum payload of 1,043 kilograms (2,300 pounds) and up to 61 centimetres (24 inches) of water fording.

Ram Brand

In 2009, the Ram brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans. Ram builds trucks that get the job done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting the benchmark in the most important areas for truck buyers:

Segment-first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with air suspension, 24-way massage seats and 540 horsepower

Best ride and handling with a double wishbone front suspension and five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level air suspension

Best-in-class available rear leg room

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in North America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2023 Ram 1500 as the best full-size light-duty pickup in the U.S.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

SOURCE: Stellantis