BYD signs strategic MoU with UzAuto

BYD Auto Industry Co Ltd (BYD) and UZAVTOSANOAT JSC (UzAuto) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop, produce and popularise New Energy Vehicles (NEV) in the region, in an important alliance which will also benefit sustainable development within the automotive industry on a global scale.

The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 16th February 2022 during an online signing ceremony led by Mr Michael Shu, General Manager and Managing Director, BYD Europe and International Cooperation Division and Chairman of the Board, UzAuto, Mr Urmzakov Shavkat of UzAuto in Uzbekistan. Representatives from BYD and UzAuto were also in virtual attendance to witness this landmark event.

BYD, the world’s leading NEV manufacturer, has more than 26 years’ experience in battery research and development, and is renowned globally for its pioneering innovations in this field. BYD is the only NEV producer to have developed its own powertrain systems, power batteries, automotive semiconductorsdrive-motors and motor controller systems. It is also one of the first manufacturers in the world to produce one million electric passenger cars.

UzAuto is the largest and only manufacturer in Central Asia to offer a full range of vehicles. UzAuto has a longstanding heritage spanning several decades. During this time, it has established an excellent reputation within the industry, achieving a significant market share in Uzbekistan and the neighbouring region. UzAuto has a strong sales and after sales network, and has gained recognition for outstanding service.

Michael Shu, General Manager and Managing Director, BYD Europe and International Cooperation Division, said: “We are delighted to commence this strategic cooperation between our two forward-thinking companies, sharing our likeminded values, objectives and vision for the future, promoting the merits of low-carbon travel in addressing climate change. BYD will provide world-leading technologies and integrated eco-solutions to promote NEV development in Central Asia and beyond.”

Umurzakov Shavkat, Chairman of the Board, UzAuto, said: “Today is an important day for the Uzbekistan automotive industry as it demonstrates our country is moving to a new stage of development. This Memorandum of Understanding with BYD means that UzAuto is ready to take all necessary measures to start the implementation of new energy vehicles. We are looking forward to a successful and mutually beneficial cooperation.”

Mr Shavcat continues: “New energy vehicles are rapidly gaining popularity in the world. Production and delivering environmentally friendly and safe cars to our customers is strategically important for us. In this regard, we are very pleased and interested in establishing cooperation with BYD.”

Together BYD and UzAuto look forward to developing and producing sustainable and practical new energy vehicle solutions that are kind to the planet, while excelling in safety, performance and efficiency. This MoU is core to a new era of sustainable transport, laying the foundations for the mass rollout of new energy vehicles, supported via efficient sales channels and aftersales services.

SOURCE: BYD