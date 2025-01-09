BYD shines at the Brussels Motor Show 2025 with European premiere of ATTO 2 and a showcase of innovation

BYD, the world’s leading New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturer and pioneer in sustainable mobility, made a bold statement at the Brussels Motor Show 2025 with the European premiere of the highly anticipated BYD ATTO 2

BYD, the world’s leading New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturer and pioneer in sustainable mobility, made a bold statement at the Brussels Motor Show 2025 with the European premiere of the highly anticipated BYD ATTO 2. Alongside this debut, BYD also showcased the groundbreaking Yangwang U9 supercar, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, luxury, and environmental responsibility.

A Record-Breaking 2024: Building Momentum

After a successful 2024 with 2,498 registrations—an impressive increase of 346% compared to the 559 registrations in 2023—BYD has demonstrated its strong growth in the Belgian market. 2024 marked the first full year with national coverage through a network of 9 dealerships across Belgium and Luxemburg. This robust foundation will be further expanded in 2025, with plans to double the number of dealerships to 18-20 by the end of the year, ensuring even greater accessibility for customers. The newest showrooms will open this week still in Brugge, Sint Niklaas and Marche-en-Famenne.

European premiere of the BYD ATTO 2

Marking its official debut in Europe, the BYD ATTO 2 is a dynamic and compact electric hatchback that combines state-of-the-art technology with unparalleled efficiency. Designed to meet the needs of urban drivers and young professionals, the ATTO 2 offers:

BYD Blade Battery Technology: Ensuring safety, durability, and extended range.

Smart Connectivity: Featuring an intuitive infotainment system with seamless smartphone integration and over-the-air updates.

Sustainability at Its Core: Built using eco-friendly materials, highlighting BYD’s dedication to sustainable manufacturing.

The ATTO 2 promises an accessible entry point into the world of EVs, with pricing tailored to make sustainable mobility a reality for more Europeans. The commercial launch in the showrooms is planned by February 2025.

Yangwang U9: The pinnacle of innovation and luxury

Also turning heads at the Brussels Motor Show was the Yangwang U9, BYD’s luxury electric supercar. Representing the epitome of advanced engineering and opulence, the U9 boasts:

Unprecedented Performance: Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just over 2 seconds, thanks to its state-of-the-art quad-motor powertrain.

Cutting-Edge Design: Featuring aerodynamic excellence and a futuristic aesthetic that redefines luxury EV design.

Sustainability Meets Power: Combining high performance with zero-emission technology, the U9 is a testament to BYD’s ability to merge sustainability with superlative driving experiences.

Exclusive commercial actions for visitors

In celebration of the Brussels Motor Show, BYD is offering exclusive commercial incentives to customers across Europe. These include:

Flexible Financing: Competitive leasing and financing options to make transitioning to electric vehicles more accessible.

Net Prices on Selected Models: Exclusive net prices during the event include:

Dolphin Comfort: €29,990

ATTO 3: €34,990

Seal U Comfort: €39,990

Seal U DM-i Boost: €36,890

BYD representatives are available at the show to provide detailed insights into the entire range of vehicles, with test drive opportunities to experience the cutting-edge performance of BYD’s EVs firsthand.

BYD’s vision for Europe

‘The Brussels Motor Show 2025 is an important milestone for BYD as we continue to expand and strengthen our presence in Belgium and Europe,’ said Joris Clavie, Managing Director of Inchcape BYD Belux. ‘2024 was the first year of substantial growth. Not only in figures, but also with the further expansion of the range with the introduction of the super hybrid technology DM-i, on the Seal U, but also with the arrival of the new and already coveted Sealion 7, which has only been in dealerships for a few weeks. With the launch of the ATTO 2 and the showcase of the Yangwang U9, we are demonstrating that we can meet diverse customer needs, from affordable urban electric and hybrid mobility to high-performance luxury, while staying true to our mission to create a sustainable future. And this at more and more BYD Dealerships around your corner.’

BYD invites visitors to experience its visionary line-up at the Brussels Motor Show 2025 in Palace 7, from Saturday 11 to Sunday 19 January 2025.

SOURCE: BYD