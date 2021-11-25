BYD secures major contract to supply 25 new generation 12-metre eBuses to TMB in Barcelona

BYD, the world’s leading eBus manufacturer, has been awarded its first order from Transportes Metropolitanos de Barcelona, S. A. (TMB) for 25 new generation 12-metre BYD eBuses

BYD, the world’s leading eBus manufacturer, has been awarded its first order from Transportes Metropolitanos de Barcelona, S. A. (TMB) for 25 new generation 12-metre BYD eBuses. The order has additional significance as BYD pure-electric buses will operate in the City of Barcelona for the first time ever.

The order follows BYD’s success in a Public Tender supporting TMB’s Strategic Plan 2025 to phase out diesel and accelerate the renewal and decarbonisation of its bus fleet to reduce air pollution in Barcelona. TMB had also previously collaborated with BYD, having conducted a test of an eBus in 2020, resulting in positive feedback. The adoption of clean energy vehicles in TMB’s fleet will see new buses put into service in Catalonia between 2022 and 2024.

All the zero-emission BYD electric buses will be equipped with roof-mounted pantograph providing the convenience of opportunity charging at the bus depot for greater operational efficiencies. This is especially useful for operating in city centre environments, such as Barcelona.

The eBuses on order will be built in BYD’s high-tech European production facility in Hungary which opened in 2017 to exclusively support the needs of its expanding customer base in Europe. Built to BYD’s latest specification, the award-winning 12-metre eBuses will benefit from a range of innovative new features, using BYD’s world leading technology, to further enhance vehicle performance, as well as improving passenger and driver comfort.

Integral to this, is BYD’s pioneering expertise in batteries and electronic technology, taking performance and safety to a new, unsurpassed level. The eBuses have the advantage of BYD’s unique ‘6 in 1’ control system which integrates all the vehicle’s principle electronic components, including the battery, motor and motor controller. The benefits of such an integrated system include improved reliability and lower cost of ownership.

BYD eBuses utilise the latest generation BYD Iron-Phosphate Battery Technology. The 442 kWh battery, with its increased energy density, provides a longer driving range and an extended battery life. A single charge delivers an impressive range of 400km under Standardised on Road Test (SORT II) conditions. This is a primary reason why BYD eBuses are such a viable choice for many large public transport operators, such as TMB.

The eBuses come equipped with FleetLink connectivity, BYD’s fleet management tool. Future-proofed to evolve with smart transportation, FleetLink provides all the management tools to monitor performance parameters across the entire BYD eBus fleet, complete with real-time vehicle status visibility. FleetLink supports optimum utilisation and maximum uptime.

BYD eBuses do not compromise on style and comfort. Bus passengers in Barcelona can also look forward to experiencing BYD’s award winning ‘Home from Home’ concept, where design, materials and the latest cutting edge technology come together to offer an exceptional level of comfort, safety and practicality.

The first of BYD’s eBuses on order from TMB are scheduled for delivery in 2022, and when commissioned, will operate throughout the city of Barcelona providing passengers with clean, safe and comfortable transportation.

Isbrand Ho, Managing Director, BYD Europe B.V., said: “BYD is proud to be supplying TMB with our very latest zero-emission eBuses, and commend them for their proactive strategy for decarbonisation to protect the beautiful city of Barcelona, and the people who live within it. They have the reassurance that BYD eBuses are equipped with world-leading technology with proven reliability and safety credentials, while also being modern, stylish and comfortable for passengers to enjoy their journey. We look forward to seeing BYD eBuses operating in Barcelona in 2022.”

SOURCE: BYD