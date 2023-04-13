BYD introduces two new full-electric vehicles in Europe: BYD DOLPHIN and BYD SEAL

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) and power batteries, strives to make appealing, high-tech, intelligent electric driving more affordable and accessible for European motorists.

After launching three full-electric vehicles in Europe: the BYD ATTO 3 (C-segment SUV), the BYD HAN (E-segment sedan) and the BYD TANG (E-segment SUV), the BYD DOLPHIN and the BYD SEAL are the next full-electric vehicles to be launched in Europe. The BYD DOLPHIN is an agile and versatile C-segment hatchback with high levels of practicality, efficiency, accessibility, and a reassuring range. The BYD SEAL is a highly stylised, sporty and dynamic D-segment sedan equipped with advanced technology.

The BYD DOLPHIN and the BYD SEAL are the first European models in the Ocean series to adopt the “Ocean Aesthetics” design concept. Both new electric vehicles are built on the state-of-the-art BYD e-Platform 3.0. The front-wheel drive DOLPHIN features a 60 kW Lithium Iron Phosphate BYD Blade Battery. The BYD SEAL has an 82 kWh Blade Battery with rear-wheel drive and an all-wheel drive version.

BYD DOLPHIN is based on a Cell-to-Pack (CTP) technology, whilst the BYD SEAL benefits from the evolved Cell-to-Body (CTB) technology. This means that the battery is integrated within the body floor, creating a sandwich-like structure that incorporates the Blade Battery and the tray. The benefit of this advanced CTB technology is that the vehicle’s body is lower for better aerodynamics while increasing body rigidity for enhanced safety, with a design that offers more cabin space due to reduced battery pack volume. The BYD SEAL (AWD) also has an 8-in-1 electric powertrain with dual motors providing a combined power of 230/390 kW or 313/531 PS.

Arrival in Europe

The BYD DOLPHIN will arrive in Europe in June 2023. This practical and appealing C-segment hatchback offers a reassuring WLTP combined range of 427km.

The BYD SEAL will be displayed in European BYD stores in September. The sporty D-segment sedan will be on sale with an 82 kWh battery offering a WLTP-range of 520km for the all-wheel-drive configuration and 570km for the rear-wheel-drive version.

While the BYD SEAL is a sporty, high-tech vehicle with surprisingly practical characteristics, the BYD DOLPHIN is positioned in the heart of the C-segment, offering European consumers a practical and accessible full-electric vehicle.

With the BYD ATTO 3 C-segment SUV, the BYD HAN E-segment sedan, and BYD TANG E-segment SUV, BYD now offers five appealing full-electric vehicles for European customers, with options across multiple segments and various price ranges.

Living Up to the Expectations of the European Customer

Michael Shu, General Manager and Managing Director of BYD Europe and International Cooperation Division, says: “I am delighted to announce the arrival of two more ground-breaking vehicles for our European customers. Following the launch of the BYD brand in Europe with the BYD TANG E-SUV, the BYD HAN E-Sedan, and the BYD ATTO 3 C-SUV, the response from customers and dealers has been incredible. We are now stepping up a gear by presenting further two innovative new vehicles that feature cutting-edge electric vehicle technology. The BYD DOLPHIN is a highly efficient and technologically advanced car with premium features and high levels of standard equipment. The BYD SEAL raises the bar with incredible performance and showcases our commitment to safety with our first application of Cell-to-Body technology. These two models offer more choices and value to consumers in the important volume market segments.”

Innovation in Technology

Driving this innovation in technology is a sincere commitment from BYD to provide safe and appealing solutions that reduce pollution from carbon emissions and address the issue of climate change, supporting the initiative to ‘Cool the Earth by 1℃’. The green dream has long been a priority for BYD and is the vision for the future. BYD has been at the forefront of sustainable innovation for over two decades. In 2008, BYD launched the world’s first mass-produced plug-in hybrid at the Geneva Motor Show. BYD is also the first automotive OEM in the world to announce it would be ceasing production of full ICE vehicles to focus on BEV and PHEV products. BYD is the first and the only company in the world to provide full-market new energy vehicle solutions.

A Global Leader in New Energy Vehicles

Globally, BYD has committed to more than 3.9 million new energy passenger cars, reinforcing the brand’s credentials as it enters new markets in Europe. BYD’s footprint now covers over 400 cities across 70 countries and regions on 6 continents, saving the equivalent of more than 29 million tons in carbon emissions. BYD achieved a listing on Fortune Global 500 for 2022.

BYD is a true pioneer in clean energy and has major aspirations for the future. This aligns perfectly with the mobility goals of its automotive partners in Europe. BYD products are now available in several European markets: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Spain, with more to follow imminently.

SOURCE: BYD