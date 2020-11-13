BYD begins COP26 ‘Race to Zero’ at Green Transport Partnership event

BYD, market leader in the New Energy Vehicle industry, is today partnering the Shenzhen Bus Group (SZBG) at a special Green Transport Partnership media event at SZBG’s state-of-the-art Lotus Hill Depot in Shenzhen’s Futian District.

The event has been arranged to kick-off both companies’ commitment to the Race to Zero campaign, an initiative forming a central theme in the run-up to next year’s COP26 – the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November, 2021. The Race to Zero is a global collaboration for businesses, cities and other stakeholders to join forces in their quest to reduce carbon emissions.

Today’s event includes guest of honour from the UK Government, Her Majesty’s Ambassador to China, Caroline Wilson CMG. The UK is spearheading a Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) initiative, one of five campaign themes tackling climate change under the UK’s presidency of COP26.

Also attending the media event is BYD Europe’s Managing Director, Isbrand Ho. All participants pledged their firm support for the Race to Zero initiative, with Isbrand Ho describing BYD’s industry-leading New Energy Vehicle credentials on the global eMobility stage.

Ambassador Wilson said, “Today marks another step on the shared UK-China path towards an ambitious and successful COP26 next year. It is very exciting to see the commitment of both Shenzhen Bus Group and BYD to the UN’s Race to Zero campaign, which reflects both partners’ commitment to a path towards zero emissions.” She added, “We are working with governments, businesses, vehicle manufacturers and civil society to realise this transformation and it is in this context that the commitments made by Shenzhen Bus Group and BYD are so important, showing all of us the way forward.”

BYD is a significant international brand with nearly 900,000 new energy vehicles sold to date. The company’s performance on the global stage includes a presence in more than 300 cities in over 50 countries, including over 60,000 eBuses in service. In the UK, BYD has partnered leading bus-builder Alexander Dennis Ltd. The partnership has produced 400 BYD ADL eBuses operating in more than 10 major UK cities, collectively clocking-up 16-million pure-electric, zero-emissions kilometres and reducing CO 2 output by 17,000 tonnes.

BYD pursues its commitment to forging strong local partnerships and to create a ‘win win’ scenario for all stakeholders, including Local Authorites, Universities, start-ups and local businesses. The company is fully committed in its quest to deliver zero-emissions eMobility solutions to towns, cities and industries across the world.

SOURCE: BYD