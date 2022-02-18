BYD ADL partnership delivers 29 Enviro400EV electric double deckers with new customer-focused features to Abellio London

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and BYD UK jointly announced today that their electric vehicle partnership, the UK’s leading electric bus producer, has supplied 29 BYD ADL Enviro400EV to Abellio London for use on Transport for London (TfL) route 63 between King’s Cross and Honor Oak

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and BYD UK jointly announced today that their electric vehicle partnership, the UK’s leading electric bus producer, has supplied 29 BYD ADL Enviro400EV to Abellio London for use on Transport for London (TfL) route 63 between King’s Cross and Honor Oak. The zero emission double deckers have innovative features, aimed at making them an even more attractive, green alternative to the car as London recovers from the pandemic.

ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc. (NFI), while BYD is the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEV) and power batteries.

The new buses on route 63 have a more open feel thanks to a skylight on the upper deck and handles on the backs of seats rather than vertical poles for an unobstructed view. With high back seats throughout, journeys will be more comfortable. USB chargers and mobile phone holders in the seats mean passengers can work or relax more easily, while also taking the time to watch the sights of London go by. A wood-effect floor adds to the cutting-edge design.

New covers for the priority seats, with a contrasting colour scheme, help differentiate them from other seats for passengers who are less able to stand. The vehicles also have a larger wheelchair and buggy area, improving accessibility and helping parents getting around town. CCTV cameras have also been upgraded to provide higher-definition footage, acting as a greater deterrent and making travel even more safe and secure.

New digital signage on board the buses shares a wider range of real-time information, including the time to the next stop, disruptions, space on the next bus and service updates for Tube and Overground services.

Thanks to the ADL’s extensive experience in tailoring buses’ interiors to customer requirements, the manufacturer was well placed to adapt the interior of the BYD ADL Enviro400EV electric double deckers. They were built at ADL’s factory in Scarborough, Yorkshire, supporting skilled green jobs and apprenticeships.

The electric buses are powered by BYD Iron-Phosphate Battery technology providing a longer driving range and optimised battery life. They also benefit from BYD’s innovative chassis, incorporating a ‘6 in one controller’ integrating the entire ecosystem of the bus for improved reliability.

Louise Cheeseman, TfL’s Director of Buses, said: “We have made significant progress in developing zero-emission buses and with bus safety over the last few years, leading the way for the rest of the UK. Ultimately any evolution of the bus in the capital is focused on the customer. These brand new buses on route 63 show our ambition to enhance the customer offer, bringing together for the first time a suite of new features that improve everything from comfort to journey speeds, and make buses the obvious choice over the car.

“As we recover from the pandemic it’s vital that our bus network stays relevant and remains an appealing option. Continuing our dependency on cars, especially for journeys that could easily be made by bus, would be catastrophic for our health and the environment. An ongoing investment pipeline into the capital’s zero emission buses is not only essential to keep London moving in a sustainable way, it is crucial in supporting green jobs across the UK. With funding certainty, we can take our bus network from strength to strength and enable the rest of the UK to benefit from improved buses too.”

Jon Eardley, Managing Director, Abellio London, said: “Our investment in route 63 is part of our wider commitment to improve the travel experience for customers by introducing state of the art, best-in-class electric buses across London. At Abellio London we believe that continued and sustained investment in the capital’s zero emission fleet is essential to attract more people to use public transport, which in turn promotes other modes of active travel. Encouraging more people to use the bus by improving the offer to our customers is a catalyst for the decarbonisation of the network and helping to deliver the Mayor’s zero emission network and active travel targets.”

Chris Gall, ADL Group Engineering Director, said: “We are delighted to continue to work with TfL and operators like Abellio to deliver innovation for London’s buses with the customer-friendly features on these zero emission buses. TfL’s sustained investment in its bus network is hugely important as it underpins skilled jobs and apprenticeships at our factories in Yorkshire and Scotland, our aftermarket facilities across the country, as well as in our extensive domestic supply chain, supporting communities through re-investment in local economies.”

Frank Thorpe, Managing Director, BYD UK, said: “TfL and Abellio are proactively setting a high benchmark for sustainable zero-emission bus transport in London, making the service both practical from an operational perspective and desirable to the public. We are very pleased to support them on their evolving journey as they continue to invest in clean, safe, eco-friendly pure electric solutions. Innovation and collaboration are integral to achieving ambitious net zero strategies. BYD strongly believes in the value of partnerships to help fast-track environmental goals for transport authorities and operators, such as TfL and Abellio. We are proud to bring our world leading expertise in batteries and integrated powertrain technology to our successful eBus venture in the UK with ADL.”

SOURCE: BYD