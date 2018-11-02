Buick adds Yelp for on-the-go reservations

Drivers of properly equipped Buick vehicles can now make on-the-go reservations at a variety of restaurants with just a few taps on their infotainment touchscreen. Part of a recent update to Buick Marketplace, Yelp Reservations gives drivers access to thousands of restaurants nationwide. Marketplace1, the industry’s first in-vehicle commerce platform, is one more way Buick is using connectivity to enhance vehicles and create new and convenient customer experiences.

Within the Marketplace app, Yelp Reservations allows customers to search for restaurants in a 25-mile radius of their vehicle’s location and reserve a table for up to 10 people. This is the first time Yelp Reservations has been embedded in vehicles.

Users can segment their search by types of cuisine, such as Seafood or Mexican, and view the restaurant’s rating and general price range. The app also lets drivers call a restaurant directly.

“Whether drivers want to make a dinner reservation on the go, or get recommendations for restaurants in a new city, the newly added Yelp Reservations brings simple convenience to the car,” said Sam Russell, director of Buick Marketing. “Making new features like this available for vehicles already on the road enhances our vehicles with unexpected new benefits for our customers.”

With more than 160 million reviews, Yelp is a trusted resource for connecting consumers with great local businesses. With the availability of Yelp Reservations, Buick drivers can learn about the best restaurants nearby and easily book a table at participating restaurants.

In beta testing, drivers using Yelp Reservations most frequently searched for restaurants within the American/Burgers cuisine category, closely followed by Asian/Vegetarian and Mexican cuisines.

“Getting a table at an amazing restaurant should be easy, and we’re excited to be making that possible by bringing Yelp Reservations directly into vehicles across the country,” said Natarajan Subbiah, vice president of Products, Marketplaces at Yelp. “By embedding the Yelp Reservations booking experience into Buick vehicles, drivers have a fun, easy way to discover and secure a table at the best restaurants in their area.”

Buick Marketplace is available on all 2017 and newer models in the U.S., depending on vehicle trim level. In addition to Yelp Reservations, Marketplace also allows Buick drivers to place mobile food and drink orders, pay for fuel at gas stations and find dealer offers for vehicle service and the latest vehicle accessories, all from the convenience, safety and security of their vehicle’s touchscreen.

1Valid offers can vary. For latest offers, check Marketplace through the vehicle mobile app or your vehicle’s infotainment system (if available). Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective third-party owners and used under agreement.